WATCH: Harshit Rana gives a send-off to Abishek Porel; stops himself from a flying kiss

Harshit Rana gave a send-off but restricted himself at the very last moment from giving a flying kiss to Abishek Porel on the fourth delivery of the seven over in the first innings.

Harshit had previously been fined for giving a fly kiss to Mayank Agarwal in KKR’s inaugural match of IPL 2024.\

Harshit Rana gave a send-off but restricted himself at the very last moment from giving a flying kiss to Abishek Porel on the fourth delivery of the seven over in the first innings. It was another animated celebration from Rana, who has all the attributes of a quality fast bowler.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals (DC) opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The move baffled everyone, for teams have often decided to chase after winning the toss due to dew and a few other factors.

As it turned out, the move backfired, and Delhi Capitals’ batters couldn’t apply themselves on a deck slightly on the slower side. It’s not a usual Eden deck, as visible in games before in IPL 2024, and the pacers got some assistance with the new ball before spinners wreaked havoc.

Also Read: Superstar batter set to be shock omission from India's T20 World Cup squad

DC batters also played a few rash shots, resulting in quick dismissals, to leave their team in jeopardy. Surely, they will be repenting because DC are in deep trouble while batting first.

Harshit Rana gives an aggressive send-off to Abishek Porel

After taking ample beating, Harshit Rana returned for his second set and impressed immediately. Abishek Porel was hitting the ball well, and Kolkata Knight Riders needed to send him back before he took the game away, and Rana did precisely that.

Harshit bowled a fuller-length delivery with an inward angle, and Abishek shuffled across the stumps to scoop but missed it completely. The ball uprooted the stumps, and as Abishek was walking back, Harshit gave him a send-off.

Harshit Rana was about to give him a flying kiss send off but then remembered the penalty he got for it last time😭#KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/cV42cksNU5 — . (@iSRKzYash) April 29, 2024

Then, the bowler was about to give a flying kiss but controlled himself at the end moment. Harshit had previously been fined for giving a fly kiss to Mayank Agarwal in KKR’s inaugural match of IPL 2024.

He might have remembered it and stopped giving it another try to avoid any type of fine or ban in the upcoming games. Harshit Rana is known to celebrate his wickets with aggression like a fast bowler generally does, but the match officials are often harsh and could have charged him again.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.