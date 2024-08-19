WATCH: RCB recruit for IPL 2024 plays ridiculous lofted drive for six in The Hundred final

He was roped in by the RCB franchise for a price of INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star entertained the crowds with an outrageous lofted drive during the final of The Hundred tournament between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles last night (August 18).

Tom Curran, who was roped in by the RCB franchise for a price of INR 1.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction, hit the unorthodox shot that ended up travelling all the way for a maximum.

Curran hit the astonishing shot off Jofra Archer on the 89th ball of the Oval innings.

He initially moved across the stumps, aiming to play a shot on the leg side. However, Archer delivered a full and wide ball outside off.

Remarkably, Tom adjusted his stroke and managed to loft the ball over cover for a six. The maximum came off a 'free hit' since the previous delivery was a no-ball.

Check the video of Tom Curran's six below.

😮‍💨 Tom Curran hits an outrageous 6️⃣, then is caught on the next ball!



Oval Invincibles are climbing to a good score here at Lord's Cricket Ground! 🏆#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/p5sr8kSiBA — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 18, 2024

Archer, however, exacted his revenge on the very next delivery with a bouncer. Tom top-edged the short ball and James Coles executed a brilliant catch, sprinting in from long leg.

Oval Invincibles defend The Hundred Men's title

Speaking about the match, Tom Curran played a matchwinning cameo of 24 runs off 11 balls, comprising two boundaries and as many sixes as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave by 17 runs in The Hundred Men's final to win the competition for the second time in a row.

After being sent to bat first after losing the toss, Oval Invincibles posted a score of 147-9, with Will Jacks leading the team with 37 runs from 22 balls. Saqib Mahmood then delivered an impressive performance, taking 3 wickets for 17 runs, as Southern Brave were restricted to 130-7.

Apart from Jacks and Tom, Sam Curran (25 off 20) and Jordan Cox (25 off 17) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

