RCB uncapped star emerging as strong option for mega auction with another sizzling show in Maharaja KSCA T20

The ongoing edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 has already seen a few quality performances in every department. A few players have shown superior talent and lit the tournament with their marvellous shows.

Among the many fine performers has been Manoj Bhandage, who has been fabulous for the Mysore Warriors in the lower order. Despite batting in a fairly arduous position, Bhandage has shown immense skillsets in the initial two games by providing impetus to the innings.

He amassed 42 runs in 16 balls, including four maximums, in the first game against Shivamogga Lions at No.9 to take them to a fighting total. Last night, Bhandage again played an impactful knock and hit a fine fifty at No.7.

He accumulated 58 runs in 33 deliveries, with the help of five boundaries and three maximums, to take his team to a massive total in a rain-curtailed 18-over contest. He showed remarkable hitting and remained unbeaten in both innings.

Manoj Bhandage rose to the occasion, earning the Player of the Match award for his quickfire 42 off 16 balls on the opening day of #MaharajaT20. 👏#MaharajaT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/diIXfvYAda — FanCode (@FanCode) August 16, 2024

We need to understand the situation: Manoj Bhandage

In an exclusive interview with Cricket.com, Manoj Bhandage talked about various aspects of his game. He said finishing isn’t just about hitting boundaries, and the batters must gauge the situation, even if they bat in the lower order.

“I like to keep it short and sweet. Being a finisher isn’t just about aggression and boundaries. We need to understand the situation, read the surface, and be present. We have to contend with slow wickets, tricky pitches, and swinging tracks even.”

There is so much calmness and maturity around Manoj Bhandage’s game, which has reaped ample success for him in the last couple of years. Unfortunately, he didn’t get opportunities to showcase his talent while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

However, his talent is palpable, and a good T20 season will make him a hot buy in the IPL 2025 mega auction since the teams look for long-term options that can serve the team for a long time. Bhandage performs a hard role and can also contribute with the ball; such batters are always in demand in the auction, making him a solid prospect for IPL sides.

