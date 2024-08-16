[Watch] West Indies pacer stung by dragonfly during the run-up in the Test match against South Africa

Jayden Seales was distracted due to a dragonfly while going through his run-up during the second day of the second Test.

Jayden Seales was distracted due to a dragonfly while going through his run-up during the second day of the second Test. As Seales was sprinting into to bowl, a dragonfly passed just in front of his eyesight to create a loss in concentration for the bowler.

Before he could understand anything, another dragonfly came and stung right on his eyes, leaving Seales in pain. The bowler immediately stopped and started rubbing the part where the insect stung, causing a delay in play.

It must have been painful for the bowler since that insect seemed to have stung harshly on a relatively sensitive area. Fortunately for Seales, he was ready to bowl again and went on with his spell, depicting he was fine despite a quick attack by the dragonflies.

Such insects are often in the West Indies’ stadium due to the climate of different countries in that part of the world. Such distractions can break a bowler’s momentum and provide freebies to the opposing team, and Seales was already looking toothless in the second innings, only to face another issue on the field.

Dead ball by Dragonfly attack!🪰



Seales pulls out of his runup after crossing paths with a Dragonfly.#WIvSA #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/AP67Pz8RHN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 16, 2024

South Africa got off to a quick start in the second innings

After bundling the West Indies on a mere 144, South Africa came all the guns blazing in the second innings and started playing their shots straightaway. The deck also eased a bit after it was unplayable on the first day of the Test, and the West Indies pacers, especially Jayden Seales, struggled to find the right lines and lengths.

The Proteas got a handy 16-run lead in the first innings and have started on a positive note. The openers - Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram - have looked better equipped after getting unplayable deliveries in the first innings.

This Test match is rapidly going towards a result after a draw in the first one. The nature of decks has been contrasting in both Tests.

It was tepid in the first innings and couldn’t produce any result despite valiant efforts from the bowlers. Now, the batters have found it hard to survive, especially in the first dig, and a result seems imminent.

