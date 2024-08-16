'I'm trying hard but..': Star India pacer expresses uncertainty about India comeback

He last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A star India pacer has expressed uncertainty over his return to the India setup after being on the sidelines due to injury.

Talismanic fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who underwent surgery in February earlier this year for an Achilles tendon injury has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup.

This injury caused the 33-year-old to miss the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, which India won after beating South Africa in the final in June.

However, the big question remains about Shami's comeback. Speculations arose once again when his name didn't feature in any of the squads announced for the Duleep Trophy. Earlier, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had hinted that the upcoming Bangladesh series next month as the tentative timeline for Shami's return.

But as things stand now, Shami himself doesn't know when he will be back in action.

Mohammed Shami gives update on his return

“It’s difficult to say when I will be back,” Shami was quoted as saying during his felicitation ceremony by East Bengal club earlier this month. “I am trying hard, but hopefully you will get to see me in Bengal colours before I don the India jersey again. I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it," Shami said.

Shami’s last Test was the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval last June. Thus, it is quite understandably his aim to make the cut for the Australia tour that begins in November later this year.

Recently, Shami also posted back-to-back updates on his Instagram handle, giving glimpses of his training or bowling in nets.

