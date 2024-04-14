Reddit user exposes the scams happening in Punjab Kings' new home ground in Mullanpur

The newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, has been among the most talking points of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The user advised everyone not to visit the stadium to follow the game, exposing all the frauds in Mullanpur.

The newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, has been among the most talking points of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. It is a home ground for Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have shifted from the I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

The stadium was inaugurated by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the presence of a few other board members during Punjab Kings’ maiden game of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals (DC). The venue received ample positive feedback from fans and players, with PBKS starting with a win here.

However, some shocking updates came from Mullanpur after Punjab Kings’ latest encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at this venue last night. One of the fans who visited to watch the game live with his friends made shocking revelations about a few scams going on inside the stadium.

From poor parking to tickets, the list of scams is quite long and shocking if the user who provided the information is to be believed. The person wrote about his bummer experiences on his Reddit account, and the screenshots are viral on other social media platforms.

Fan exposes various frauds happening in Mullanpur

The person on Reddit explained he and his friends reached the stadium after the start of the game due to heavy traffic. Further, the parking facilities were poor, and they had to wait in a long queue to get inside.

After reaching the stadium somehow, the user noticed no one was checking the tickets of people coming and everyone was allowed to go inside. However, the police staff collected the tickets from everyone, making it look like a normal procedure.

Shocking story from the newly inaugurated Mullanpur yesterday



-> Officials allowing people to bypass queues in exchange for bribes

-> People with actual tickets were asked to "submit" their tickets before entry.

-> Those tickets were then sold in black.



The user revealed that those tickets were sold for INR 500 to other people without tickets by the same person who was collecting them downstairs. Despite paying the full amount, people weren’t allowed to sit in their original position and switched to another stand, which was completely packed.

After some arguments and requests, they were allowed to watch the game standing. The user advised everyone not to visit the stadium to follow the game, exposing all the frauds in Mullanpur.

