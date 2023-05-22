'I had a chat with....' Rinku Singh reveals his productive talk with Indian great

Rinku Singh has carved a niche for himself by performing amazingly well with the willow in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While batting at No. 5 or below, Rinku has exceeded all expectations, and with the tournament moving forward, those expectations from him kept rising.

Rinku Singh has carved a niche for himself by performing amazingly well with the willow in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite doing a thankless job for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rinku has managed to score runs consistently and at an adequate rate in IPL 2023.

While batting at No. 5 or below, Rinku has exceeded all expectations, and with the tournament moving forward, those expectations from him kept rising. Every time Rinku stepped on the field, he was supposed to do something bigger and better than the previous match and help his team win the games in any situation.

While it is obviously impossible for a player to win the games single-handedly for the team every time, it was Rinku Singh only who made the fans believe that he could do anything with the bat in hand. His heroics were not only limited to those five sixes off Yash Dayal’s bowling, as Rinku kept delivering for the team even after that miracle.

In such a high-pressure tournament, a player is bound to fail at times, but Rinku Singh, despite doing the toughest job in T20 cricket, flourished every time for KKR. While his team couldn’t win as many matches, Rinku Singh made a valuable contribution to KKR’s every win in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh reveals his productive chat with the legendary MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers in cricket, as no one knows the nuances of finishing the games better than him. Rinku Singh, who has also done well as a finisher, reveals his chat with MS Dhoni that helped him immensely.

“I have got used to this. During the CSK game, I had a chat with Mahi bhai (Dhoni) on how to handle the close finishes. He said, 'Let the bowler do what he wants. You stand and focus on finishing',” revealed Rinku Singh to Cricbuzz.

Over the years, MS Dhoni has helped numerous budding finishers improve their game and become more lethal while batting in the lower order. His tips will definitely help Rinku Singh, who seems to have all the ingredients to be a fine finisher.

Also Read: 'Possibly his last IPL' - Tom Moody gives a big verdict on this RCB star's future

Rinku Singh completed this IPL season with 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53. If his immense talent is anything to go by, Rinku Singh will finish many more matches for Kolkata Knight Riders as well as for India in the coming times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.