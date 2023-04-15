WATCH: Rinku Singh does it Again! Smashes 13 Runs in One Ball

Rinku Singh has become a household name in India after his staggering blitz against Gujarat Titans in the last game. He hit five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over to win the game for KKR from an improbable situation. Rinku again did unbelievable stuff against Sunrisers Hyderabad by scoring 13 runs off one legal delivery.

Rinku Singh accomplished this in the 16th over of the second innings against Marco Jansen. The lanky pacer bowled superbly before conceding two sixes on the final delivery of his over.

Rinku Singh scores 13 runs off one ball against Marco Jansen

Rinku Singh is known to do outrageous things on the field. Ever since he hit those five sixes, it is believed that Rinku can do anything on the cricket field. On a similar note, the southpaw amassed as many as 13 runs in one legitimate delivery off Marco Jansen.



The Proteas pacer, Marco Jansen, tried to finish his spell with a yorker. But he ended up bowling a dolly full toss on the pads. Rinku, who has been in red-hot form, pounced on it quickly to dispatch the ball over backward square leg for a maximum.

If bowling a loose full toss wasn’t enough, Marco Jansen had also overstepped to make the matter worse for himself and the team. On the free-hit delivery, Jansen planned to keep the ball away from Rinku’s arc. Consequently, he bowled a slower ball outside the off-stump line on a fuller length.

But Rinku Singh was ready for it, as he mostly is. The Aligarh-born just shuffled away and muscled over extra cover to earn 13 runs off one ball.

These two massive maximums completely ruined the bowling figures of Marco Jansen, who had otherwise bowled a terrific spell at Eden Gardens. The two sixes were also a testament to Rinku’s pace-hitting ability. He had done it in the past and did it again against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Rinku, who made a brilliant half-century, did try his best in the end overs, KKR couldn’t script another fairytale finish. They fell 23 runs short and suffered their second loss in the four matches this season. KKR would want their other batters to step up and support their captain Nitish Rana, and the talisman Rinku Singh.