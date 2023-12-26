Robin Minz's father praises IPL franchise for son's big payday at IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known to provide a stage for the unknown but talented players to show their world-class talent and skillsets.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known to provide a stage for the unknown but talented players to show their world-class talent and skillsets. Several youngsters are bought for whopping prices every year, changing their lives forever. Some of them go on to represent the national team as well.

Robin Minz has been the talk of the town ever since Gujarat Titans (GT) bought him for INR 3.60 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. Robin became the first-ever Tribal player to feature in the Indian Premier League, registering his name in the record books. Minz is a wicketkeeper batter who is known to hit the ball hard and long.

Despite not playing for his domestic side, Jharkhand yet, Robin Minz was on the radar of several franchises for his immense capability to power the ball. He is known as ‘Jharkhand’s Chris Gayle’ for his brute power. Robin can also bowl left-arm off-spin, but his main focus has been on batting and wicketkeeping.

Clearly, the teams saw him as a potential long-term investment, for three franchises went after him before GT eventually acquired him. Robin will only get better from here on. He might also make his IPL debut next season.

Robin Minz’s father praises this IPL franchise for nurturing his son

Robin Minz’s father, Francis Xavier, was interviewed by one of the agencies, The Followup. He was full of praise for Mumbai Indians (MI), who nurtured his son after identifying his talent. Francis said that MI were the most supportive team, for they sent Robin to the United Kingdom (UK) for further improvement.

“Mumbai Indians have been the most supportive team,” exclaimed Francis to The Followup. “They (MI) sent him to the UK and was a major reason why Robin Minz got highlighted. MI have a big hand in Robin’s success, and I am grateful to them.”

Robin Minz's father talking about how MI scouting system helped his son to get an IPL gig [The Followup]



It’s worth noting that MI went after Robin Minz initially in the auction but had to pull out after the bid crossed INR 2.60 crore due to budget issues. Clearly, they wanted to acquire his services after investing so much in him. No wonder Robin’s father was talking highly of MI.

They are known to invest in talents like Robin Minz. MI have unearthed numerous generational talents, providing them with the necessary assistance to grow. While Robin Minz will represent Gujarat Titans next season, Mumbai Indians deserve massive credit for his rapid growth.

