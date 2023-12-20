IPL 2024 auction: Who is Robin Minz, the first tribal cricketer in IPL?

The Indian Premier League is known to change lives - Robin Minz is a perfect example.

Despite being pretty much an unknown commodity, Robin Minz generated ample bidding during the IPL 2024 auction. The bidding war started between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Titans (GT) later joined the bandwagon once CSK pulled out midway. GT had to contest with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) later but eventually managed to buy him at a whopping INR 3.60 crore. As a result, Robin Minz became the first-ever tribal player to be part of the Indian Premier League in its rich history.

Minz, 21, is a hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter with massive potential, as visible with teams like MI and CSK going hard after him. All this when Minz is still to make his domestic debut. Born in the Gumla district of Jharkhand, Robin hasn’t played for his domestic side Jharkhand yet.

However, the southpaw has featured for Jharkhand’s U-19 and U-25 teams. His father is a retired army personnel and now works as a guard at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. It’s not surprising that Robin Minz idolises MS Dhoni, with Chanchal Bhattacharya being his cricket mentor.

Earlier this year, Minz smashed 73* off 35 deliveries in a T20 tournament in Odisha to impress one and all. His talent was noticed by the scouts of Mumbai Indians, who sent him to the United Kingdom for better training in August this year. It is one of the reasons why the five-time champions showed heavy interest in him in the auction room.

Minz has a stable base and generates excessive power in his shots to clear the ropes cleanly. Robbin Uthappa labelled him a ‘left-handed Kieron Pollard’ during the mock auction on Jio Cinema. He left his studies after 10th standard to focus on his cricketing career and has made giant leaps since then.

Robin Minz - Left handed WK Batter From Jharkhand



Robin can also bowl occasional left-arm off-spin and works hard on all aspects of his game. He was called for the trials by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Minz was unsold during the IPL 2023 auction after giving a trial in the DC nets.

Gujarat Titans are known to groom young players, and Robin Minz can be a long-term investment. Minz is a wicketkeeper batter, and GT required such players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Minz can be flexible with his batting position and bat anywhere from the top to middle order, and being an LHB, he will also provide different dimensions to his side.

Wriddhiman Saha is 39 and doesn’t play competitive cricket as regularly now. Hence, Minz can be an ideal replacement player for him. The Indian Premier League is known to change lives - Robin Minz is a perfect example.

There is a massive possibility Robin Minz might make his debut at some stage during the next IPL. It will be another inspiring story, for he will also become the first tribal player to debut in the league. Robin Minz is only going to get better from here on and might do big things like his idol in future.

