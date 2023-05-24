'I felt alienated after Gauti was let go' - Robin Uthappa issues clarification regarding his post about KKR on Social Media

The former India batter has issued clarification after sparking a huge controversy with his remarks against the two-time champions.

Robin Uthappa revealed a deeper account of his worsened relationship with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise after directly indicating a rift between the two parties. Prior to the marquee Eliminator game in IPL 2023 scheduled on Wednesday (May 24) night, Uthappa hogged the limelight with a two-part statement on the matter that has picked up steam since his controversial remark on the two-time champions.

The dramatic episode began with Uthappa posting a picture of him in his former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) jersey along with his son ahead of their Qualifier 1 clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

Beneath the pic, a fan questioned since the ex India middle-order batter played only two seasons with CSK at the fag end of his competitive career, how come he seemingly maintains a healthier relationship with them rather than KKR, with whom he had a longer, more successful on-field association?

To this, Uthappa ended up sparking a big controversy by insisting "loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!!", directly suggesting that he wasn't given the fair treatment by the franchise during his time even as he enjoyed his peak as an IPL batter in the KKR colours and won the titles with them in 2012 and 2014.

Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023



Uthappa gives Gambhir reference in major clarification on rift with KKR

The tweet raised the eyebrows for KKR's passionate fandom, bringing Robin Uthappa in the midst of the spotlight in a huge controversy. Previously as well, Uthappa had indicated he wasn't the most pleased with the treatment handed over to him during his KKR stint. The cricketer has on multiple occasions insisted CSK were the strongest support during his IPL playing days.

Now in a deeper explanation on the matter, Uthappa clarified that the KKR fans must not feel offended at his remarks, for he remains grateful of their support and only feels miffed at the treatment the franchise gave him, especially after the departure of the former captain Gautam Gambhir following IPL 2017.

So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023



Uthappa said he enjoyed playing under Gambhir but things took a downward curve with his KKR stint when the man was no longer at the helm and left the franchise. He recounted feeling "alienated" in his last two years with the side before moving to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and ultimately ending with the CSK.

After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023



In all, Uthappa played 86 matches for KKR in a seven-year-long gig spanning 2012 to 2019 with 2,439 runs made at an average of 30.48 and strike-rate of 136.25. The player was a heavy contributor to KKR's successful campaigns in 2012 and 2014. But his returns dipped towards the end. In his last season with KKR in 2019, Uthappa did collect 282 runs in 12 innings but at a costly strike-rate of 115.10.