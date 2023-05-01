"He’s the next superstar of Indian cricket" - Robin Uthappa makes big prediction about this Rajasthan Royals youngster

Robin Uthappa praised the young opener for his flamboyant form

Mumbai Indians secured a remarkable six-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling high-scoring encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium last night, thereby keeping their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2023. RR set a towering target of 213 runs for Mumbai, but the Rohit Sharma-led side achieved it, courtesy of an impressive 55-run knock off 29 balls by Suryakumar Yadav and a game-finishing performance by Tim David, who scored a quickfire 45 runs off just 14 balls.

Earlier, the Royals had an exceptional start in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 124-run innings off just 62 balls. He is also currently the highest individual scorer in a single game this season. This performance also earned him the Orange Cap.

Even though Rajasthan Royals lost the match, Jaiswal's century was the most prolific scoring performance by any batter this season and his first-ever IPL century. JioCinema IPL expert Robin Uthappa praised the young opener for his knock, terming Jaiswal as the “next superstar” of India.

Robin Uthappa opined Yashasvi Jaiswal's hard work is playing off

“He’s one of the next superstars of Indian cricket. He has shown his intent from the word go. Fearless batting and going out there, very brave with the way he approaches it. He’s put in all the work this season and the hard work is finally paying off. Sixteen fours tonight and some scintillating sixes,” said Uthappa.

Tim David secured the win for Mumbai in a scintiallting run-chase by hitting three sixes in the final over and wrap up the game with three balls to spare. Parthiv Patel, another IPL expert on JioCinema, praised David's proficiency as a finisher, highlighting the crucial role such players play in T20 cricket

ALSO READ: 'RCB can't rely on him:' - Irfan Pathan makes scathing remark about this RCB player

“He can perform under pressure and help them win matches. The role of a finisher is extremely important, especially when you are chasing a massive total. You need a big innings in the lower order with a strong strike rate and Tim David is doing that. Under pressure, a bowler knows that Tim David has the reach and strength to punish you for any mistakes. He can hit a boundary or a six, as we saw today," he concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.