'RCB can't rely on him:' - Irfan Pathan makes scathing remark about this RCB player

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) performance has been inconsistent so far in IPL 2023. Despite winning four out of eight games, they stand at sixth place in the points table. According to former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, RCB's middle order is to be blamed for their four defeats.

Although Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell are looking in sublime form this season, the middle order has struggled in nearly every match. In the current IPL season, RCB's middle order (No.4 to 7) has only managed to score 404 runs in eight matches, the lowest among all ten franchises. Their combined average is only 20.20, the second-worst after Delhi Capitals (16.6). Additionally, they have hit a boundary almost every six balls, which is again the lowest among all franchises.

Pathan criticized Dinesh Karthik's performance in all eight games and called for his removal. Last year, an improved Kartik's finishing prowess left veterans and experts and even India selectors flabbergasted which led to his return to the Indian team after having fallen out of reckoning for a place in any format. As a result, he was later included in the T20 World Cup squad as well.

Irfan Pathan wants RCB to dump this player

Recently, speaking to Star Sports, Irfan launched a no-holds-barred attack on Karthik and urged RCB to re-evaluate his place in the XI as the team gears up for the match against KL Rahul's LSG tonight. "RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror. RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting."

