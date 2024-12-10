“I Didn’t Feel at Any Point That I Belong to RCB. My Loyalties All Lied With Mumbai Indians.” – Former Player’s Remarks on Faye D’Souza Podcast Spark Controversy

He got candid and opened up about his IPL loyalties.

Former India and IPL star Robin Uthappa has sparked a rage with his recent comments on the Faye D’Souza podcast about his transfer to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from Mumbai Indians (MI). Uthappa made a shocking revelation where he opened up about not feeling like he ‘belonged’ in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise.

Although Uthappa just played one season for MI – the 2008 inaugural IPL edition, he revealed his loyalties still remained with the Blue and Gold.

Uthappa was released by Mumbai before the 2009 season and was transferred to RCB where he played for two seasons in 2009 and 2010 and contributed with some key knocks for the franchise as well.

Robin Uthappa opens up about his IPL loyalties on Faye D’Souza podcast

Robin Uthappa explained that the cricketers found it challenging to display their loyalty because it was their first experience with such transfers.

Uthappa said on the podcast, “I didn’t feel at any point that I belong to RCB. My loyalties all lied with Mumbai Indians. And for me, because that was the first time we Indians were playing professional cricket, we didn’t know what moving from club to club was, we didn’t know what transfers were outside of what we heard about the EPL.”

He also mentioned telling the Mumbai Indians’ manager that he wished to stay with the franchise out of loyalty. However, when the manager couldn’t assure him a spot in the Playing XI, Uthappa had to reconsider his decision.

“He said, if you don’t leave, I cannot guarantee you’ll play any match at all for Mumbai. And that’s when I felt like okay, they don’t want me at all,” he added.

