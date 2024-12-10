News
Which Team Has the Best Spin Attack for IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 10, 2024 - 11:04 am

Which Team Has the Best Spin Attack for IPL 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

One of the key strengths for IPL 2025 is their spin attack, widely regarded as the best in the tournament.

The IPL 2025 auction witnessed teams swiftly acquiring some of the top Indian and overseas players to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders entered the auction with a strong retention strategy, retaining key players who have consistently performed for the team.

This solid foundation enabled them to approach the auction with precision, focusing on calculated moves to enhance their squad further.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Set To Receive Call Up for Border Gavaskar Trophy Amidst India’s Struggle in Australia: Reports

By the conclusion of the auction, KKR successfully crafted a 21-player roster, making impactful additions across various price ranges.

These strategic acquisitions have bolstered their lineup, ensuring a balanced and highly competitive squad poised to defend their title in the upcoming season.

KKR Possess One of the Best Spin Attack

One of Kolkata Knight Riders’ key strengths for IPL 2025 is their spin attack, widely regarded as the best in the tournament. Ahead of the auction, KKR retained their two premier spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, ensuring stability in this critical department.

Known for their ability to deliver under pressure, Narine and Chakravarthy form the backbone of KKR’s bowling attack and are capable of excelling in any conditions.

Also Read: ‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Since 2021, Narine and Chakravarthy have played 57 matches, with Narine claiming 53 wickets and Chakravarthy taking 65. Both have been exceptionally economical, with Narine topping the chart among bowlers who have played over 30 matches and bowled a minimum of 75 overs, boasting an IPL-best economy rate of 6.62. Chakravarthy has also been impressive, maintaining a strong economy of 7.68.

Their contributions were vital in KKR’s title-winning campaign last year, where they combined for 38 wickets. As key bowlers in the middle overs, both Narine and Chakravarthy have been instrumental in breaking partnerships and taking critical wickets at crucial moments.

Narine and Chakravarthy are two of the best spinners in the IPL, and their partnership will be pivotal to KKR’s success in 2025. With this duo leading the charge, KKR’s spin attack is well-positioned to dominate the upcoming season.

Additionally, the team have added Mayank Markande and Moeen Ali to their spin department, providing flexibility to adapt their bowling lineup based on conditions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine
Varun Chakravarthy

