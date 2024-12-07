News
Mohammed Shami
News
December 7, 2024 - 7:24 pm

Mohammed Shami Set To Receive Call Up for Border Gavaskar Trophy Amidst India’s Struggle in Australia: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His kit has already been dispatched to Australia.

Mohammed Shami

In a recent turn of events, it is been understood that talismanic fast bowler Mohammed Shami will be called up to join the India squad currently touring Australia for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Multiple reports claim that Shami’s kit has already been dispatched to Australia and only a fitness clearance is remaining from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team as a formality.

Mohammed Shami is anticipated to be considered for selection in the final two matches of the BGT.

A source privy to the developments revealed to PTI, “Shami’s India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 (SMAT) assignment and then leave.”

After the second Test in Adelaide, the third Test is set to commence on December 14. However, Shami’s availability for this game is still uncertain. The SMAT final is also slated to be played on December 15.

Notably, some board members believe that Shami’s return to international cricket should not be rushed. However, given the current developments, there is a strong possibility that he could rejoin the squad for the fourth Test in Melbourne, scheduled to begin on Boxing Day.

ALSO READ: ‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami’s return will ease the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah

Shami returned after a long injury layoff and has so far featured in a Ranji Trophy group league fixture against Madhya Pradesh and also played in the entire league stage of SMAT, claiming eight wickets in seven matches.

Shami has also been working extensively with the medical on his weight to get in shape and is believed to have shed nearly six kilograms.

The Indian team on the other hand are struggling in the second Adelaide Test. After the Aussie bowlers bundled out India for 180, the Aussie batters made life difficult for the Indian bowlers, scoring a relatively big total of 337.

Thus, Shami’s return will ease the pressure by a lot on spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who once again delivered with a 4-wicket haul and had to take the bulk responsibility of getting wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami

