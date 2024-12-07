‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.

India batter Shubman Gill failed to control his emotions after a horrible mixup with his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal during the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the sixth over of India’s second innings. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins bowled a fuller delivery on the leg stump and Gill called for a run after flicking it to square leg. However, Jaiswal hesitated on the call after having already left the crease and the confusion left both young Indian batters stranded mid-pitch before they could complete the run.

Following the close call, Gill encouraged Jaiswal to rely on his judgment when deciding to run after placing the ball in the gap. Their exchange was captured on the stump mic.

Shubman Gill said, “Aisa mat kar tu, main tujhe sahi call hi duga.” (Don’t do this. I will give you right calls for a run).”

Check the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal fail to convert good starts; India lose half their side

Coming to the match, the duo of Yashasvi and Shubman could stitch a partnership of only 30 runs before the left-hander fell prey to Scott Boland on 24 on the first ball of the ninth over. Shubman Gill could only last in the middle a little while longer and departed after scoring 28. Both the young batters got a good start but couldn’t capitalise on it and convert it into big scores. The Indian top-order once again crumbled with star batters Virat Kohli (11), Rohit Sharma (6) and KL Rahul (7) failing to make any impact.

At the end of Day 2’s play, India are in a precarious position having lost half of their side. The Men in Blue currently trail by 29 runs with the scoreboard reading 128 for 5. Rishabh Pant (28*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (15*) remained unbeaten at the close of play and will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs when India resume their innings on Day 3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.