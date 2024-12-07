News
Rishabh Pant
WATCH
December 7, 2024 - 5:23 pm

Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das

Pant left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.

Rishabh Pant

Dynamic India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant once again gave an audacious display of his untethered batting by hitting an outrageous reverse hit on Day 2 of the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

With the Indian team in a spot of bother reeling at 66 for 3, Pant did what he does best – took on the attack to the opposition.

The incident occurred on the third ball of the 17th over when Scott Boland was bowling from the other end. Although it was a length delivery from Boland, Pant quickly managed to change his stance and turned right-hander to hit the hook shot over the slip cordon while almost falling down and left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.

Watch the video of the insane shot below.

ALSO READ: Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Rishabh Pant makes amends for India’s top-order crumble

Speaking about the match, Pant’s fireworks were the only respite as the Indian top-order faltered once again. Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Shubman Gill (28) got starts but could not convert them into big scores. On the other hand, India’s star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed without making much of a dent, scoring 11 and 6 respectively.

It was then Rishabh Pant, who took an alternate and aggressive approach, striking the ball at a rate of over 100 to make some amends for the early setbacks. He also received good support from the other end from young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The duo seemed to be forming a steady partnership and remained unbeaten at the close of the day on 28* and 15* respectively. The Men in blue will need the pair to form a meaningful stand on Day 3 if they fancy any chance of a comeback in the contest.

At stumps on Day 2, India has lost half of their side in the second innings and trail by 29 runs more.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
RIshabh Pant
Scott Boland

