News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne
WATCH
December 7, 2024 - 3:13 pm

Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.

Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne

Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli looked in his own element when he gave a fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

The incident happened during the Australian innings on the 55th over, which was being bowled by Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The wicket came off a short, wide delivery that Marnus Labuschagne attempted to cut hard, only to find Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp double-handed catch at the gully.

Virat Kohli could be soon be seen in a fiery spirit following dismissal, pointing towards the Aussie crowd and putting his finger on his lips as if to imply “shut up”.

Kohli’s ‘never back down’ attitude once again went viral in no time.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ: Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Australia take a considerable first innings lead

Speaking about the match, after the Indian team posted a first innings total of 180, Australia captialised on the low score and managed to put up 337 in their first innings. The hosts established a considerable lead of 157 to put India on the backfoot.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four scalps each.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian team have resumed their second innings. Unfortunately, they faced an early blow after opener KL Rahul gave away his wicket cheaply for 7.

The visitors’ scoreboard currently read 24 for 1 in 4.5 overs with young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. The Men in Blue will need a solid partnership in the middle if they have to make amends and overturn the Aussie lead.

Australia, on the other hand, will be eager to churn out a win and level the series at 1-1 after India won the opener in Perth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Marnus Labuschagne
Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related posts

Shubman Gill scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Pant left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Australian batter, who had been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli reminds umpire about KL Rahul's Perth dismissal

Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

The controversial decision triggered Virat Kohli to remind umpires about the Perth incident.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj went on a celebrappeal against Marnus Labuschagne on the fourth delivery of the 36th over during the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj’s Hilarious Celebrappeal Goes in Vain As the Umpire Remains Unmoved Amidst Chaotic Appeal [WATCH]

That celebrappeal instantly caught the limelight and became a talking point across social media platforms, largely due to the confidence with which Siraj appealed.
WATCH
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy