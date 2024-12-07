Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.

Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli looked in his own element when he gave a fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

The incident happened during the Australian innings on the 55th over, which was being bowled by Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The wicket came off a short, wide delivery that Marnus Labuschagne attempted to cut hard, only to find Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp double-handed catch at the gully.

Virat Kohli could be soon be seen in a fiery spirit following dismissal, pointing towards the Aussie crowd and putting his finger on his lips as if to imply “shut up”.

Kohli’s ‘never back down’ attitude once again went viral in no time.

Check the video below.

Australia take a considerable first innings lead

Speaking about the match, after the Indian team posted a first innings total of 180, Australia captialised on the low score and managed to put up 337 in their first innings. The hosts established a considerable lead of 157 to put India on the backfoot.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four scalps each.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian team have resumed their second innings. Unfortunately, they faced an early blow after opener KL Rahul gave away his wicket cheaply for 7.

The visitors’ scoreboard currently read 24 for 1 in 4.5 overs with young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. The Men in Blue will need a solid partnership in the middle if they have to make amends and overturn the Aussie lead.

Australia, on the other hand, will be eager to churn out a win and level the series at 1-1 after India won the opener in Perth.

