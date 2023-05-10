Possible DRS error in Rohit Sharma's dismissal? Iceland Cricket had the best reaction

Fans and prominent experts reacted in shock at the potential DRS mishap in the Rohit Sharma LBW decision given on Wednesday night in IPL 2023.

Struggling for flow and consistency, Rohit Sharma also seemed short on good fortune on Wednesday (May 9) night in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper strived to regain the lost touch, he received a controversial decision on the DRS referral in the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meandering along to a run-a-ball 7 inside the powerplay, Rohit got out on the eighth ball of his innings while facing RCB's mystery Sri Lankan tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga after a LBW review by the opposition attack.

Clearly advancing at the ball from Hasaranga by more than 3 metres, Rohit was initially declared not out by the standing umpire. But despite reaching well forward to the ball, the batter had the on-field decision reversed by the technology, which surprisingly predicted the path of the ball upon impact to be hitting the stumps in line.

When everyone anticipated the ball tracker to show the Hasaranga delivery to be sailing over the stumps, it left fans and experts shocked by hitting the sticks comfortably in line, forcing Rohit Sharma to leave the field in dismay near the close of the fifth over in MI's run-chase.

Rohit's controversial DRS LBW call triggers debate

The moment the dismissal came to light, fans couldn't believe their eyes and took to social media to express their disappointment at the technology, accusing the DRS of incorrect prediction of the bounce upon impact on Rohit Sharma's back leg.

The best reaction of the lot came from 'Iceland Cricket', which said it would love to have this version of DRS for its bowlers as they try to climb up the international ladder.

We cannot afford the technology yet, but our bowlers have asked us to purchase the Wankhede DRS used to give Rohit Sharma out lbw today. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) May 9, 2023



Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the call made upstairs, where the technology seemingly defied the logic in predicting low-bounce when Rohit had advanced so much to the ball it almost had no chance of staying below the stump height.

Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw? pic.twitter.com/bAgFNevUXL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 9, 2023



Fans were equally shocked about the potential DRS mishap and reacted with their eyes raised over the Rohit Sharma dismissal.

Here is what they had to say:

The umpires all seem to be against Rohit Sharma these days:

- Given out without even checking against RR.

- Nonsensical DRS call giving Rohit out when he was 3+m down the pitch.

- Didn't even check Rohit's six yesterday and gave 4.#MIvsRCB #MIvRCB #RohitSharma𓃵 #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/TSwCIZURDS — INFERNO (@264off173) May 10, 2023

Till now i really didn't mind Rohit getting out that time but now it's looking something was wrong in the DRS — Spartan (@_spartan_45) May 9, 2023

I am not really convinced with that Rohit decision. Seems very unusual. How was that hitting stumps? I am sure many others felt the same way. — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) May 9, 2023

Unlucky Rohit Sharma.

Surprised Hasaranga, courtesy DRS.

My first reaction was RCB took a bad review and they were going to waste it but my god, ball tracking showed absolutely otherwise.#MIvsRCB #MIvRCB #IPL2023 #WankhedeStadium https://t.co/RGNeWB62lW — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) May 9, 2023

Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw?Lagta he ab DRS b DRS hona chahye, ...

Ab nhi kaho gye fixing.... Unlucky Rohit Sharma #fixing #DRS #upair #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/VuONcs2TaW — Keerti Dadhich (@DadhichKeerti) May 9, 2023

@IPL#askstar Is that Rohit sharma LBW decision Right ? what About the ‘3-meter rule’ In DRS For LBW? Why Umpire not Check that? — BHAVESH BABRE. (@babrebhavesh3) May 9, 2023

How on earth was Rohit out today? How could that ball even hit the stumps? Last time I checked DRS wasn't even considered when the player was this out of the crease (3 metres). Weird stuff. — Naman (@WicketWizard) May 9, 2023



Rohit would be personally seething at the call ultimately made by the DRS as he goes through a major dip with his game. The elegant right-hander has now compiled just 191 runs in his 11 innings of IPL 2023 with a strike-rate below 127.