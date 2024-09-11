Rohit Sharma Likely to leave Mumbai Indians before IPL 2025 Auction, claims Former KKR Player

Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the most star-studded teams in the previous cycle, with a number of big names lined up throughout.

Among them was their former captain Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to the title five times during his tenure. He is the joint-most successful captain in the history of the league with MS Dhoni.

However, times have changed, and Rohit is no longer the captain of the team. He played as a batter last season, with Hardik Pandya, who was traded back from Gujarat Titans (GT), leading the franchise.

Clearly, things weren’t smooth in the MI camp, and they never really got going at any point in the season. There were rumours about rifts, and their abysmal performance as a unit, winning only four games in the season, didn’t do any good for them, either.

Rohit Sharma Likely to leave Mumbai Indians feels Aakash Chopra

Amidst the talks about IPL retentions, Aakash Chopra has given his verdict on Rohit’s future with the team, claiming Rohit is unlikely to be part of MI next season. On his YouTube channel, he stated that either MI would release him or Rohit would part ways with the franchise.

“Will he stay or will he go? It's a big question. Personally, I feel he will not stay. Whoever is retained will be with the thinking that he will remain with you for three years, unless your name is MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' story is very different but Rohit Sharma at MI, I feel he might himself leave or MI might leave him.”

For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav look sure retentions, whereas they also have Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, and Tim David. It will be hard for MI to convince Rohit to be the third or fourth retention.

Maybe Rohit will be unhappy with how things were handled during the change in captaincy last year. The coming times will be exciting, for it will be interesting to see how MI plan for the future.

