An IPL Fifty after 24 innings! Rohit Sharma finally ends his drought

Rohit Sharma finally ended his run drought as he scored his first fifty after 24 innings in the Indian Premier League. He played a terrific knock against Delhi Capitals to help Mumbai Indians register their first win of the season. This knock from the MI captain should be a welcome change for both team and the fans.

Rohit Sharma came in with a positive mindset right from the start against Delhi Capitals. He took 14 runs off the first over itself, with the help of two fours and a maximum. Rohit didn’t look back from thereon.

Captain @ImRo45 set the tone of the chase with a classy fifty and he becomes our 🔝 performer from the second innings of the #DCvMI clash in the #TATAIPL 👌



The 35-year-old went on to play some gorgeous shots in a knock comprising six fours and four maximums. Rohit ended on 65 runs off 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 144.44 against DC. This was Rohit’s first fifty after 24 IPL innings. His last 50+ score came back in April 2021 against Punjab Kings. Between the two half-centuries, Rohit only had 470 runs at an appalling average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 120.20.

There have been talks around Rohit Sharma’s place in Mumbai Indians XI, and rightly so. His form was so poor that he couldn’t cross a fifty whole season last year. The pressure to perform with the bat was piling up on Rohit, and he finally managed to have a decent outing.

Rohit utilized the powerplay brilliantly, where he struck at a whopping 217.64. This laid the platform for other batters to play freely in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma also talked about this in the post-match presentation.

“I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take my chances,” said the Mumbai Indians captain.

While he did slow down after the completion of the first six overs, Rohit’s knock made the difference in the end. DC’s slow bowlers also bowled well on a slow surface in the middle overs.

Tilak Varma also played a fine knock of 41 runs in 29 balls. His partnership with Rohit Sharma turned out to be match-winning in the end. Mumbai Indians obtain their first points of the season in the third attempt. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account after playing four games.