WATCH: Rovman Powell plucks a stunner with a big dive forward to send back Faf du Plessis

Rovman Powell took a magnificent forward diving catch to send back Faf du Plessis in Eliminator in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was not an easy catch by any means, but the fielder made it look easy in the end.

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opted to field first in humid conditions, and the decision worked well for them. The new ball specialist, Trent Boult, was spot-on with his lines and lengths from the word go and didn’t allow Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to hit boundaries easily, as they had been doing in the previous six games.

Sandeep Sharma was also precise early on and extracted some swing available in the air to agitate the RCB batters. The flow of runs wasn’t as smooth in the first four overs, but Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis finally found some rhythm in the innings when Avesh Khan came from Sandeep’s end in the fifth over.

However, Trent Boult broke the partnership before it could become ominous for Rajasthan Royals. Boult was fantastic in his three-over spell, conceding only six runs while also scalping a massive wicket of an in-form Faf du Plessis.

Rovman Powell plucks a stunner to dismiss Faf du Plessis

Trent Boult bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Faf du Plessis, who tried to dominate it by pulling it with full force. However, he couldn’t connect it as precisely as he would have liked and hit towards the deep midwicket region.

Rovman Powell, patrolling the area, quickly ran in and dived just in time to get a hold of the ball. While Powell was slightly off-balanced in the process, he managed to grab it with a full-stretch dive.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who checked and quickly gave the decision that the catch was clean. It was a fantastic effort from Powell, who had only a split second to decide whether to go for the catch or save the boundary.

He eventually made the right call and went for the catch. RCB lost their first wicket, and Boult was duly awarded for his tight spell.

