WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar mimics an outrageous shot by Suryakumar Yadav

In the 19th over of the first innings, Sachin Tendulkar was seen imitating an unbelievable shot played by Suryakumar Yadav on his way to his maiden IPL century. This gesture by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been going viral since then.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans (GT) elected to field first on a belter of a track in Wankhede Stadium. However, not many things went their way after this toss result.

While Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma provided a solid start, Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder to help Mumbai Indians (MI) post a formidable total of 218 on the board. The swashbuckling batter scored 103 runs off just 49 balls, including 11 fours and six maximums.

Like in every other Suryakumar knock, this innings was also filled with some gorgeous and breathtaking shots, which stunned one and all. Suryakumar Yadav plays those shots every time, and still, it’s impossible to believe because of the consistency and nonchalance in those shots.

Sachin Tendulkar mimics a spectacular shot by Suryakumar Yadav

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the finest-ever batter to hold a cricket bat, as the master had all the shots in his armour during his playing days. Sachin, who is with Mumbai Indians in the coaching group, tried imitating a Suryakumar Yadav special with his hands in the dressing room.

On the second delivery of the 19th over, Mohammed Shami bowled a full-length delivery on the off-stump line. Suryakumar made some room by moving towards the leg stump and opened the face of the blade at the last moment to slice the ball over the short third to earn another six of the night.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?



We watched SKY do it here and still can't understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023



Sachin Tendulkar, watching the game from the dressing room, did a shadow practice, where he tried emulating the same shot. He was probably trying to explain the technique involved in that outrageous stroke and the angle with which that shot went over the ropes.

Clearly, the great Sachin Tendulkar was also astonished by that hit from Suryakumar Yadav, who has now made a habit of playing such shots. In a knock loaded up with several special strokes, this wristy slice probably stands out.

