[WATCH] Sandeep Sharma Left Fuming After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Wild Throw Hit Him in the Chest During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Jaiswal had a brain-fade moment in the middle.

Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brain-fade moment during the ongoing SRH vs RR match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the seventh over when Travis Head slammed one Sandeep Sharma delivery down the ground. However, Yashasvi, who was stationed at long collected the ball comfortably and by then Travis had completed a single.

Jaiswal, who ideally should have made the return throw towards the wicketkeeper, ended up aiming it towards the bowler.

Sandeep was returning back to his stride for the final ball and was unaware when the throw from Jaiswal hit him in the chest. He was visibly hurt slightly and was angry at the Indian youngster as Sandeep too signalled towards the wicketkeeper, implying that Yashasvi Jaiswal made the throw to the wrong end.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

SRH makes explosive start, inch closer to 200-run mark

Speaking about the match, last year’s runners-up SRH once again got off to a blistering start in their IPL 2025 campaign. Batting first, the explosive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blasted 45 runs in the first three overs. Although Abishek couldn’t convert his start departing on 24 off 11, Travis Head joined forces with Ishan Kishan next as SRH wracked up 135 in just 10 overs.

Travis Head eventually fell after a fiery 67 off 31 while Kishan just completed his fifty.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 178 for 2 in 13 overs with Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy currently batting at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
Sandeep Sharma
Travis Head
Yashasvi Jaiswal

