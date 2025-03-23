News
travis head jofra archer ipl 2025 srh vs rr
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

4, 6, 0, 4, wd, 4, 4: Travis Head Ruins Jofra Archer’s IPL 2025 Return In SRH vs RR Clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
travis head jofra archer ipl 2025 srh vs rr

Bowlers change but as long as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), blazing starts will remain the norm. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the duo resumed usual service by whacking Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers all over the park in the second match of the season.

Head was particularly brutal against England counterpart Jofra Archer who returned to the competition after a long absence. Head put Archer to the sword in the fifth over with a boundary and then a gigantic six off the second ball that disappeared into the stands.

Travis Head Punishes Jofra Archer

Archer, who gained his footing at the elite level with raw pace and tight lines, seemed to miss his mark repeatedly.

Head kept going after the England pacer who kept straying his lines with three more boundaries and forced him to bowl a wide, blowing RR’s confidence out of the water within the first six overs. Archer, fortunately, didn’t have to face Abhishek Sharma at the other end but the damage was already done.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek made 24 off 11 balls which included five boundaries as he put up 45 runs in just three overs with Head. The southpaw was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana for a simple catch to Yashasvi Jaiswal standing at point.

Terrible IPL 2025 Start For RR vs SRH

Once Abhishek got out, Head took over the destruction duty as he reached his fifty in 21 balls and took SRH past 100 in just 6.4 overs.

The decimation was so brutal, RR captain Riyan Parag didn’t give Archer a second over until the 10th over. Only after Tushar Deshapande brought an end to Head’s swashbuckling knock of 67 off 31 balls in the 10th over did the Englishman got chance at a second spell. 

It wasn’t a happy outing overall for Archer as he was smacked for three sixes by Ishan Kishan in the 13th over that went for a total of 22 runs. RR, who are without regular skipper Sanju Samson, were listless in bowling and in the field as they put down multiple half-chances that could’ve landed a counterpunch to SRH’s innings.

