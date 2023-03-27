IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals bring in Sandeep Sharma as replacement for injured Prasidh Krishna

The last year's runners-up confirmed the replacement of one of their lead pacers after he went down with a persistent spine injury.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have brought in Sandeep Sharma as replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The India and Punjab seamer will be seen plying his trade for the Royals during the forthcoming season after Prasidh, one of the team's lead pacers, went down with a spinal injury that held his wings back since the summer of 2022.

Prasidh had been ruled out of the IPL 2023 with the same after an impressive first year with the Royals last season, where the Karnataka right-arm seamer bagged 19 wickets in his 17 outings.

The young pacer was an integral part of RR's plans with his pace and hostility, especially the ability to deliver the hard-lengths with his improved level of control and consistency.

Criticised for his expensive nature when he was one of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamers, Prasidh Krishna went for a more respectable 8.29 runs an over in his role as an enforcer. In none of his previous four seasons of the IPL did the pacer enjoy an economy rate below 9.

Sandeep Sharma to play for Royals in IPL 2023

Prasidh complimented the incisive ways of Trent Boult perfectly. While the New Zealand seamer provided Royals a powerplay swing banker with his ability to move the ball both ways, his partner at the other end would push the batters back with pace and shorter lengths and scramble with their footworks.

It was expected that the Royals would consider those attributes in eyeing a replacement for the 27-year-old. Hence, the news of another swing-bowler Sandeep Sharma walking into their squad left quite a few surprised.

Either way, it's a new lease of life for Sharma, who has previously played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but went unsold at the auction held late last year.

The experienced medium fast-bowler was staring at a lengthy period on the sidelines with no buyer raising the paddle for his name. But the persistent back trouble, from which Prasidh continues to recuperate, has given him a backdoor entry into the IPL, where he enjoys an impressive record.

Within his limitations, the cricketer has compiled an eye-catching tally, having taken 114 wickets in his 104 outings with an economy rate of 7.77.