Picture of Sanjiv Goenka praying for LSG goes VIRAL on social media; Fans say his prayers got answered

The famous Super Giants owner was seen praying for his team's good fortunes at the back end of their important win against MI.

An image of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka praying at the fag end of his team's thrilling encounter and the win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 16) night is going viral over social media.

Goenka was seen praying to the heavens for a positive result as LSG strived to defend the 11 runs required off the final over against the five-time champions with comeback seamer Mohsin Khan bowling under extreme pressure.

Khan had all the odds staked against him, running in to face MI's mighty end-overs powerhitters Cameron Green and Tim David on a rare flat deck at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. As it panned out, however, the pacer battling injury and personal strife managed to withstand the imposing Green-David duo and gave away just five runs to give LSG a memorable victory.

While Khan has received praise from all corners for his end-overs act, fans were left amused when the sight of Goenka praying for the pacer's good performance and LSG's fortunes came to light and gave some credit of their important win to him as well.

Fans praise Sanjiv Goenka after amusing prayer sight

The incident is from the climax of Lucknow's ultimately successful defence against the mighty Mumbai side. Sanjiv Goenka kept praying in faith for his team's desired result even as the visitors required a further eight of the very last ball of the innings.

After delivering five consecutive good defensive balls at Green and David, Khan had sealed the game in favour of the tourists and it was only a matter of the young left-armer pressing the last nail in the coffin for the opposition side.

But Goenka kept the prayers on, just in case a no-ball arrives or some mishap transform the on-field fortunes. It has happened before in the season when Rajasthan Royals (RR) quick bowled a no-ball on the last delivery and gave away a six on the free-hit which helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Eventually, it didn't matter. But fans couldn't help but talk of the sight of Goenka praying.

Here is what they tweeted:

With their win in the cliff hanger versus MI, LSG bolstered their chances of finishing in the top. The franchise now has seven wins and 15 points with a game to spare in the league stage. They will next play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (May 20).