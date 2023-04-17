WATCH: Sanju Samson slams three consecutive sixes off Rashid Khan

It’s never easy to even hit one six off Rashid’s bowling, and to hit three consecutive sixes requires class and courage.

The Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson, hit three consecutive sixes off the magician Rashid Khan. Samson, who came into the match on the back of two back-to-back ducks, showed his imperious class and power in Rashid’s third over of the innings. It’s never easy to even hit one six off Rashid’s bowling, and to hit three consecutive sixes requires class and courage.

Rajasthan Royals required 178 to win their fourth match of the season. They were off the worst possible starts, as their in-form openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, were dismissed at the scores of 1 & 0, respectively. However, Sanju Samson took the initiative and played a sensational knock.

Sanju Samson hits three consecutive sixes off Rashid Khan

When Rashid Khan came to bowl his third over of the innings, Rajasthan Royals required 112 runs in 8 overs. Sanju Samson had faced a few balls and needed to accelerate to check the ever-rising required rate. And he did exactly that.



On the second ball of the over, Rashid Khan bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line with a flatter trajectory. Samson bashed it flat towards long-off just over David Miller to earn his first six of the over. This shot was all about Samson’s power.

The Afghan spinner bowled a shorter-length delivery, slightly slower, to compensate for the previous ball. But Sanju Samson was ready for it, and he went off the backfoot and pulled hard to clear the deep midwicket region. This six was magnificent in several ways.

Rashid’s ball zips off the surface and hits the bat hard and quickly. Hence, the batsmen don’t get ample time to move off the backfoot, but Samson is built differently. While Samson couldn’t impart as much power as he would have liked, it still sailed over.

The third maximum was hit to correct the little mistakes committed on the second six. Rashid Khan again bowled a shorter-length ball, and Samson rocked back to pull it ferociously over the wide of long-on to procure his third six of the over. This six came off the middle of the blade and went miles further than the previous hit.

Rashid conceded 20 runs off the over, which provided the impetus to the RR innings. Samson ended with 60 runs off just 32 balls, including six maximums. Later, Shimron Hetmyer’s onslaught in the end phase helped RR cross the winning line and top the table with four wins.