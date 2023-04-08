Amazing Reflexes! WATCH Sanju Samson's jaw-dropping effort to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

The right-hander was dismissed as early as the first over off Trent Boult's bowling as DC suffered an early setback.

In the ongoing match on Saturday's double-header between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RR skipper Sanju Samson pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss DC opener Prithvi Shaw. The right-hander was dismissed as early as the first over off Trent Boult's bowling as DC suffered an early setback.

RR had the most perfect of all starts as Trent Boult got two wickets in two balls in the very first over, getting Impact Player Prithvi Shaw and DC debutant Manish Pandey out on ducks.

The outswinger to get rid of Shaw was simply a ripper as it also witnessed a great piece of athleticism from wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The RR captain, who had failed to score with the bat, proved his mettle behind the wicket as he dived to his right to take a great grab and helped Boult take the first wicket.

Even though RR did not win the toss, they were asked to bat first and made the best use of superb batting conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to post a towering score of 199. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler took the attack to the opposition right from the go and there was no looking back.

Both openers scored half-centuries and despite a bit of a comeback from Delhi Capitals in the middle as Shimron Hetmyer's innings, in the end, ensured RR finished on a high.