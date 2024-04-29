'I was horrified' - Shah Rukh Khan opens up on Rishabh Pant's accident

In an interview with Star Sports, the King Khan and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, talked about Rishabh Pant’s accident.

Rishabh Pant’s near-fatal accident in December 2022 was a horrific incident, shocking the whole cricket fraternity. He suffered numerous serious injuries, for which Pant underwent surgery to recover, and the images and videos around his accident were brutal enough to scare anyone.

He was out of action for more than a year and had to do rigorous rehabilitation to regain his shape and overcome those injuries. Pant spent a massive amount of time with the staff of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to return to the field and get back to his best as a cricketer to start contributing to his teams.

When Rishabh Pant finally returned to the field in Delhi Capitals’ first game of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he received a warm reception from the crowd in Mullanpur. Everyone following the sport was happy to see Pant get on the field and do his thing with the bat in front of sticks and gloves behind the stumps.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya set to lose vice-captaincy to this player for T20 World Cup: Reports

While Rishabh looked rusty in the initial few games, he regained his rhythm back soon and has been performing well in all the departments since then. He has been an inspiration for many out there and got the name ‘Miracle Man’ for making a miraculous comeback.

Shahrukh Khan happy with Rishabh Pant’s comeback

In an interview with Star Sports, the King Khan and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, talked about Rishabh Pant’s accident. Shah Rukh exclaimed he was horrified seeing videos of Pant’s accident and got the worst feeling then.

“I was horrified. I saw that video of his car because we didn’t know the result of that accident. You get the worst feeling. To me, these age boys are like my own sons. My team has a few, Rishabh himself, and so many youngsters. A wound like this is a double jeopardy for a sportsperson, even worse than for us.”

EXCLUSIVE CHAT with SRK: Hear what Shah Rukh Khan felt about Rishabh Pant's accident!



In this interview with Star Sports, King Khan expressed delight to see a fit @RishabhPant17 playing in #IPL2024! ❤️



Don't miss Part 1 of Knight Club presents - King Khan's Rules only on Star… pic.twitter.com/qE7PAHWaEP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2024

Adding to his point, Khan wished Rishabh all the best and disclosed his chat earlier in IPL 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

“Rishabh is a winner, and I wish him all the best. I hope his knee heals completely. I asked him to remain seated because his knee might be hurting. I was hugging him and telling him, ‘Are you well?’. I had not seen him post this accident at all. I am glad Rishabh is back and playing well, and I hope he keeps on playing well.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.