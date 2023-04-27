"If he is a bit mentally fatigued," Shane Watson comes up with a big statement on Rohit Sharma

The former Aussie all-rounder, Shane Watson, talked about the challenges of playing in the modern era.

Rohit Sharma has not been able to live up to the expectations as a batter and captain for a while now in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His batting form has not been up to the mark, and his franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last two seasons and are currently sitting in the eighth position on the points table as of now.

In IPL 2023, the India and Mumbai Indians captain managed to get a few starts while opening, but he couldn’t translate them into big scores, which has been the prime cause of concern for him. Rohit has scored 181 runs at a mediocre average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 135.07 with the willow so far.

It has become frustrating for the fans and well-wishers of Mumbai Indians now after the constant failures of their long-time captain. There are questions about the place of Rohit Sharma in the team, and rightly so.

The Delhi Capitals assistant coach, Shane Watson, has also called out the form of Rohit Sharma in the last few years. However, Watson feels the slump in Rohit’s touch might be due to the mental pressure of playing too much cricket throughout the year.

Shane Watson shares his views on the MI captain Rohit Sharma

The former Aussie all-rounder, Shane Watson, talked about the challenges of playing in the modern era. The Indian players are bound to play the whole year in a jam-packed schedule.

“It is a huge challenge to manage your mental energy. International cricketers around the world do play a lot of cricket, but Indian cricketers play it non-stop all year round,” stated Shane Watson on The Grade Cricketer channel.

The 41-year-old feels that if Rohit Sharma is tired mentally, it might be due to being captain of the Indian cricket team.

“With Rohit Sharma now being captain of India now as well, it's even more on his plate. If he is a bit mentally fatigued, you can see why,” added Watson further.

Shane Watson has made a valid point about the mental pressure on the players. The cricketers have a tight schedule throughout the year, which does not provide regular breaks.