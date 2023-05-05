Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli don’t share a great relationship historically, which is known by one and all following the game.

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder and the current Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach, has spoken on the Gambhir-Virat saga.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli don’t share a great relationship historically, which is known by one and all following the game. Ever since their first infamous dispute in 2013, things have only worsened with each passing year.

The duo were again involved in an altercation earlier in the week after the game's conclusion between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Virat Kohli was quite animated throughout the second innings when RCB were bowling, probably due to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘silent gesture’ at Bangalore earlier in the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were seen exchanging a few words after the game, where the latter was again more animated and louder. The other players of both teams had to intervene and take them away from each other after the brawl heated the atmosphere.

Both Delhiites were fined 100% of their match fees due to breaching the code of conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since their unnecessary controversy, several former players have shown their disappointment with two veterans, and rightly so.

Former Aussie all-rounder calls out the incident between Gambhir Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder and the current Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach, has spoken on the Gambhir-Virat saga. According to Watson, the players should move on after the game ends.

“Being competitive on the field is great. I'm all for that. That's where people are at their best. It hones their instincts and focuses their minds. But when that boils over off the field, that's when you got to leave it. On the field, you can have a crack because you're fighting for survival, trying to win and be at your best. Once the game's done, the game's done. Let's just move on,” stated Watson on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

“What happened with Virat and Gautam Gambhir; no one wants to see that boil over. GG's not even playing (laughs)!” added the 41-year-old.

Indeed, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli should have shown maturity and not stretched the whole incident off the field. Both are very professional and what transpired at Lucknow on Monday was completely unacceptable.