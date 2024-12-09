Gujarat Titans (GT) Batter Hits His Maiden ODI Ton To Power His Team to a Resounding Victory

His ODI career average now stands at 73.83 after eight innings, scoring 443 runs at a strike rate of 111.30.

Sherfane Rutherford hit a marvellous ton against Bangladesh during the first ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park. He scored 113 runs in just 80 balls, including seven boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 141.25.

His partnership with Shai Hope (86) was vital because the West Indies were in slight trouble after losing three wickets. Meanwhile, Rutherford continued his tremendous form in the middle order and churned out another quality knock.

His ODI career average now stands at 73.83 after eight innings, scoring 443 runs at a strike rate of 111.30. He also has five fifties and a century in his short career, and his latest knock confirmed his expertise to bat under pressure and win the games.

He has five successive 50+ scores in the 50-over format now, and only twice has Rutherford failed to score at least a fifty. It is a dream start to his ODI career; Rutherford was always expected to do big things due to his superior talent, and his talent is finally out for the world to see.

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by five wickets

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first and scored 294/6, with as many as three batters scoring fifties. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74), Tanzid Hasan (60), and Mahmudullah (50) were crucial in the first innings, while Jaker Ali (48) also played a good cameo.

Romario Shepherd took 3 wickets, whereas Alzarri Joseph dismissed two batters for West Indies. During the chase, West Indies didn’t have the brightest of starts as Brandon King was dismissed in just the eighth over of the innings.

Later, Evin Lewis (16) and Keacy Carty (21) couldn’t last long either, leaving the West Indies in trouble. The captain Shai Hope came to the rescue again, scoring 86 runs in just 88 balls, comprising three boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 97.73.

His partnership with Rutherford put West Indies in a commanding position before Justin Greaves (41) provided the finishing touches. Rutherford won the Player of the Match award for his ton.

