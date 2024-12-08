Ranking the Top 10 Batters in IPL in the Last 5 Years

In the last few years, several batters have risen and stamped their authority with their supreme consistency in the league.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is mostly about batting and shot-making, and batters thrive in the competition. Numerous batters have been sensational and showcased their superior skillsets with the willow.

In the last few years, several batters have risen and stamped their authority with their supreme consistency in the league. A few fresh faces have sealed their positions in the competition and were retained by their respective franchises before the IPL 2025 auction.

Along the same lines, we look at the ten best batters in IPL in the last five years.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has easily been among the best batters in the tournament in recent years. Since 2020, he has 2380 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 136.86 in 65 innings, including 18 fifties and two centuries.

Maximum 💪 💥



Consecutive fifties for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and he now leads the Orange Cap race 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/RLw1nk5Qug — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2024

He has been the finest batter in CSK’s lineup and opens for them. Few batters have contributed as much as Gaikwad for the Yellow Army.

KL Rahul

Despite his strike rate issues, there’s no doubt that KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the competition. He has been the leading run-scorer in the league since 2020 and scored runs in almost every season.

Since 2020, he has 2706 runs at an average of 48.32 and a strike rate of 132.12 in 65 innings, including 21 fifties and three centuries. No other batter has more runs or a better average than Rahul.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had a dip in the form in 2021 and 2022 but still finds himself in this list. He covered it up brilliantly by having two sensational seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Overall, he has 2592 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 132.71 in 75 innings since 2020. He also has 19 fifties and three centuries.

Jos Buttler

One of the biggest reasons behind Rajasthan Royals’ massive success in the previous cycle was Jos Buttler. He was prolific with the willow and scored runs consistently for the Royals.

Since 2020, he has 2196 runs at an average of 39.92 and a strike rate of 145.52 in 61 innings, including ten fifties and seven centuries. No other batter had scored as much as Buttler for RR.

Faf du Plessis

When Faf du Plessis joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), few could have predicted him to be as consistent as he was. Overall, since 2020, he has 2718 runs at an average of 39.97 and a strike rate of 143.80 in 74 innings.

Further, he also has 25 fifties in this duration. Faf was only behind Kohli in terms of run-scoring for RCB in the previous cycle.

Suryakumar Yadav

The best T20 batter in the country, Suryakumar Yadav carried his form to the Indian Premier League and scored consistently for Mumbai Indians (MI). In fact, he was among the few positives for MI in an otherwise disappointing previous cycle.

Since 2020, he has 2050 runs at an average of 35.96 and a strike rate of 157.69 in 64 innings. He also has 17 fifties and two centuries in this period.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut and showed his superior talent immediately. So, the Royals retained him before the IPL 2022 and IPL 2025 auction.

Since 2020, Jaiswal has accumulated 1607 runs at an average of 32.14 and a strike rate of 150.60 in 52 innings. He also has nine fifties and two centuries.

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson were the three pillars of RR in the previous cycle. Samson finally got his consistency and played a crucial role in making the Royals successful.

Since 2020, he has 2210 runs at an average of 34.53 and a strike rate of 148.92 in 74 innings. He also has 15 fifties and a century in this duration.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been another consistent run-scorer in the league, especially since joining Gujarat Titans (GT). Since 2020, he has 2717 runs at an average of 38.81 and a strike rate of 136.32 in 76 innings, including 16 fifties and four centuries.

He has been the second-highest run-getter in this phase. Only Jos Buttler (7) has more centuries than him.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran might look like a surprising name, but he has played numerous impactful knocks lately. He has 1601 runs at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 162.86 in 67 innings, including nine fifties.

Up In No Time 👌



Nicholas Pooran brings up his 5️⃣0️⃣ with some big sixes at the Wankhede 🏟️



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/FGOXeIoWzv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2024

Since joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2023, he has been a beast and has done extremely well. His numerous impactful knocks came in a match-winning effort, which prompted the team management to retain him before the IPL 2025 auction.

