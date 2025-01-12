News
Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 12, 2025 - 10:10 pm

Sacked From Central Contract, India Star Announced As Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He will reunite with Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, after working with him before at the Capitals.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new captain for IPL 2025. They bought him for a whopping INR 26.75 crore and went all-out for him during the auction, probably due to his dual value.

His appointment as PBKS’ latest captain was always on the cards since Iyer is an ideal choice among the current players in the squad. He has vast experience and a proven track record of leading multiple IPL franchises in the previous few years.

He led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in IPL 2024 and earned a reputation as a leader who knows how to run a T20 franchise. Iyer also took Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in IPL 2020 and reaped ample success with the Delhi-based franchise.

Also Read: Four Consecutive List A Hundreds: Karun Nair Joins RCB’s Latest IPL 2025 Signing, Former CSK Player in Elite List

He will reunite with Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, after working with him before at the Capitals. The two gel together brilliantly, and the former Aussie captain must be crucial in PBKS spending such a massive amount on Iyer during the auction.

Shreyas Iyer looks to regain a national contract after another successful IPL campaign

Shreyas Iyer was excluded from BCCI’s central contract and has been out of the T20I and Test squad for a while. He didn’t feature in the domestic competitions, much to the displeasure of the relevant authorities, leading to a contract snub.

Despite having a successful IPL 2024, he wasn’t re-included to the contract list, which must be disappointing for Iyer. The BCCI was probably a bit harsh on him, given he later returned to feature for his domestic side.

He opted for a break due to a back issue, and his case could have been handled better. He returned to the fold in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, but his place in the Champions Trophy is unconfirmed.

Even if he gets selected for this ICC event, Iyer’s main focus will be to reclaim the national contract and a spot in the other two formats. A fresh IPL season will present an opportunity to do the same by churning out consistent performances as a batter and captain.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

