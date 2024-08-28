Shreyas Iyer imitates KKR teammates' bowling action in the Buchi Babu Tournament

Shreyas Iyer turned into a bowler and delivered the final over of the day during the game between MCA and TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament.

Shreyas Iyer turned into a bowler and delivered the final over of the day during the game between MCA and TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament. He imitated the bowling action of one of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates, and the video of the incident has been viral across social media platforms.

Iyer copied KKR legend Sunil Narine’s action and bowled the final over to complete the day; he succeeded in his attempt. It was hard to ignore Narine while seeing the action, and Iyer seemed to have practised it in the KKR nets before applying it to the game.

As Narine does, Iyer hid the ball during his run-up and showed his grip at the final moment just before releasing to remain unpredictable. Iyer’s lines and lengths were also decent, barring the final ball, which went for six.

Also Read: Why Jay Shah's appointment as ICC Chair is a strategic move

Lately, Iyer has stopped bowling since he has had back issues, but it’s heartwarming to see him working on his bowling again. It will make him more valuable, for the Indian team has been looking for a solid part-timer from their regular bats, compelling Gautam Gambhir to try various batters as bowlers across the white-ball series.

Shreyas Iyer bowling with Sunil Narine action. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EpX4ZxnfZx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2024

Shreyas Iyer looks to return to the Test side

Shreyas Iyer has returned to playing red-ball cricket for the first time since the Ranji Trophy final in March earlier this year. He was axed from India’s central contract and hasn’t played in Tests for India since the second Test in Visakhapatnam against England.

Telegram Group Join Now

However, he is slowly returning to the setup, for Iyer featured in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. That shows the doors aren’t closed for him in any format.

If his performances in the Buchi Babu Tournament and Duleep Trophy are good enough, the selectors might include him in the home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand next month. He will also lead India D in the Duleep Trophy.

Overall, Iyer has 811 runs at an average of 36.86, including five fifties and a century, in 24 Test innings. After struggling with injuries, he is finally looking at his best and will hope to return to every format for India.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.