Not Rohit or Kohli, out of favour opener among four captains named for Duleep Trophy 2024 teams

The BCCI has announced the squads for the first round of Duleep Trophy 2024, with several star players taking the central stage. Four teams in the competition are Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D, led by quality players.

Shubman Gill will lead Team A, which has the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav. Similarly, Team B will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, and the team has names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had previously led India in the shortest format, will be the captain of Team C, with the side featuring guns like Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Umran Malik. Lastly, Shreyas Iyer will lead Team D, which comprises Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana.

All the teams have quality players, and the leaders appointed are also well-equipped with previous experience of leading sides. The tournament will be very watchable after some big names are set to feature in the competition.

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in the Duleep Trophy

Initially, a few reports suggested that Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the superstar Virat Kohli would be available for the Duleep Trophy 2024. But they were given the option to rest if they wanted, and the squads announced didn’t feature their names anywhere.

Rohit and Kohli have not played any domestic First Class game for a long time, and the wait will continue after they opted not to play in the Duleep Trophy. Still, the sides have quality names and will form a tough competition in the first round of the tournament.

A few big names are also shockingly absent like Rinku Singh, who has a fabulous FC record, and Sanju Samson, who has done well in the limited chances. Further, Jaydev Unadkat has also not found a place in any of the sides, either, despite having a fabulous record in the Ranji Trophy and other red-ball tournaments.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is part of the squad, but his availability is subject to fitness. The competition starts on September 5.

