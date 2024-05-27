Shreyas Iyer is going to be future India captain, claims former India player

Shreyas Iyer emerged as the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in Chennai last night.

Previously, Iyer had also captained Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in IPL 2020, where his team fell short against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Shreyas Iyer emerged as the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in Chennai last night. Under his leadership, KKR lost only three matches and ended as the table toppers in the league phase.

Later, KKR also won Qualifier 1 and Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win their first IPL title in ten years. All this came under Iyer, who was quite proactive with his tactics and showed brilliant game awareness throughout the IPL season.

Iyer’s personal form also grew with the tournament, for he fired at the right time and made sure to provide stability in the middle order. His team played like a true champion throughout the season, winning games at every venue KKR played in IPL 2024.

Previously, Iyer had also captained Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in IPL 2020, where his team fell short against Mumbai Indians (MI). His captaincy has been lauded by various experts and fans, for Iyer has made wise calls under pressure, which played a vital role in KKR’s immense success.

Shreyas Iyer is going to be the future India captain: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa, who won the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the tournament, heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. Talking on Jio Cinema, Uthappa claimed Iyer will be the Indian captain in the future.

“I am going to say it here. He is going to be the future India captain. I think he is next in line, maybe even ahead of Shubman Gill. He has got the character and wherewithal to handle a team. I think there’s a lot he has learnt this season.”

Shreyas Iyer missed the last three matches of the Test series against England due to a back injury and lost a central contract earlier this year. Uthappa lauded him for overcoming obstacles, stating Iyer has got his sight clear.

“Even after going through a lot, the back injury, the World Cup snub, not getting a central contract – a lot of conjecture about what was happening with him. He barely spoke about it. I think just before the final, he touched upon it. I think that goes to show he has got his sight clear on what he is going to do for himself and the teams he plays for.”

