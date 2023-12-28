Shubham Dubey: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

Shubham Dubey is a middle-order batter from Vidarbha who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for whopping Rs. 5.8 crore in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Shubham Dubey: IPL Player Profile

Age: 29

State Side: Vidarbha

IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024 Auction Price: INR 5.8 crore

Role: Middle-order Batter

Batting Style: Left-handed batter

Bowling Style: Right-arm offbreak

Shubham Dubey is a middle-order batter from Vidarbha who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for whopping Rs. 5.8 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai.

Dubey garnered attention by amassing 221 runs across seven innings at a strike rate just below 190 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Notably, the 29-year-old also played a significant role for Vidarbha in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, it was his outstanding performance in the SMAT that drew the admiration of scouts from various teams. This recognition proved pivotal during the auction, leading to multiple franchises expressing interest. Ultimately, Rajasthan secured his services for IPL 2024.

Initiating the bid at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, Delhi Capitals were the first to make an offer for Dubey. Both Rajasthan and Delhi engaged in persistent bidding for the Vidarbha player, with Delhi eventually withdrawing from the competition.

Shubham Dubey: Personal information

Birthday: August 27, 1994

Birthplace: Yavatmal, Maharashtra

Father: Badri Prasad Dubey

Mother: Jayshree Dubey

Siblings: 1 brother

Religion: Hinduism

Spouse: Not married

Indian cricketer Shubham Dubey was born on August 27, 1994 in a middle-class Hindu family in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. Shubham’s father Badri Prasad Dubey used to run a pan (beetle) shop in the Kamal Square area of ​​Nagpur. His mother Jayshree is a housewife. He has an elder brother, who works in a private company. Shubham’s parents encouraged him to play cricket and now he is ready to make his mark in the IPL.

Shubham Dubey: Career Stats

First Class Cricket: NA

List A Cricket:

- 12 matches

-159 runs

- 62* Highest score

-19.9 Avg

- 87.8 SR

- 0 Century

- 1 Fifty

T20 Cricket:

- 20 matches

- 485 runs

- 58* Highest score

- 37.3 Average

- 145.2 SR

- 0 Century

- 1 Fifty

Dubey plays for Vidarbha, who made it to the quarter-final of the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite having played for the Under-23s, he first played for the senior team as late as in 2021/22, at an age of 27, and an ordinary debut season.

The next season, Vidarbha reached the semi-final, but there was little in Dubey’s performance (180 runs in eight innings, strike rate 122) that suggested anything spectacular.

It was in the 2023/24 season that he came to his element. Vidarbha lost to Delhi in the quarter-final, but he had left a mark as a death-over hitter by then. From seven innings, he slammed 221 runs at a strike rate of 187, while getting dismissed once every 39 balls.

In the entire season, only Abhishek Sharma made more runs than Dubey at a better strike rate. He hit 18 sixes in 19.4 overs of batting – in other words, nearly a six every over. Add the 10 fours, and the boundary rate reads one every four balls. The fact that he hit substantially more sixes than fours was perhaps another thing that went in his favour.

Dubey soon earned a maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy call-up. Here, too, he made 159 runs at 31.80 at a strike rate of 90, helping Vidarbha reach the quarter-final.

ALSO READ: Sameer Rizvi: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

What are the experts saying about Shubham Dubey?

Robin Uthappa: “Vidarbha's finisher Shubham Dubey and young lad Sameer Rizvi bagging big monies in the auction is great for the domestic talents!! These two could be the talk of the season. Do watch out!”

Will Shubham Dubey find a place in RR's Playing XI in IPL 2024?

Dubey usually bats lower down the order and is known to be a finisher. He hit 221 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 187.28 and was the leading run-scorer for Vidarbha in the SMAT. Coming as an impact player, Dubey hit 58* runs off just 20 balls against Bengal in the tournament, as Vidarbha chased down 213 runs with 13 balls to spare.

The southpaw can play a crucial role for Rajasthan in the IPL 2024. Riyan Parag is yet to prove himself in the IPL and hence, the franchise was looking for an explosive finisher. He was closely monitored during the trials as the cricketer was also spotted spending time with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during his trial with Delhi Capitals earlier in the year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.