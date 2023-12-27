Sameer Rizvi: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

Sameer Rizvi, aged 20, is a dynamic middle-order batter who can also bowl occasional off-spin. Chennai Super Kings bought him for a whopping sum of INR 8.40 crore in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Sameer Rizvi: IPL Player Profile

Age: 20

State Side: Uttar Pradesh

IPL Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2024 Auction Price: INR 8.4 crore

Role: Batting all-rounder

Batting Style: Right-handed batter

Bowling Style: Right-arm off-spin

Sameer Rizvi, aged 20, is a dynamic middle-order batter who can also bowl occasional off-spin. He came to the limelight with explosive hitting in the UP T20 League, a local tournament. The 20-year-old amassed a whopping 455 runs in only nine innings at a fabulous average of 50.56 and a magnificent strike rate of 188.80, the third-best in the competition.

Rizvi notched up two centuries, including the fastest hundred of the season. He hit as many as 38 maximums with the willow. His balls-per-six ratio was a jaw-dropping 11 in the competition, showing his immense power and potential to clear the boundaries effortlessly.

Rizvi is a clean-hitter of the ball, and his bat speed is very quick. It helps him impart ample power in his shots. His off-spin bowling has been impressive, and Sameer is working hard to hone his bowling skills to make himself an all-round and versatile player.

Sameer Rizvi: Personal information

Birthday: December 6, 2003

Birthplace: Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Father: Haseen Rizvi

Siblings: 1 brother, 2 sisters

Religion: Islam

Spouse: Not married yet

Sameer Rizvi was born in a middle-class family in Meerut. His father, Haseen Rizvi, is a property dealer. Sameer had to go through a hard time as his father had a brain haemorrhage three years ago, leaving Sameer as the main breadwinner of his family.

His mother is a homemaker. Sameer also has a brother and two sisters. He was coached by his maternal uncle, Tankeeb Akhtar, who realised his talent and persuaded him to make a career out of cricket. Sameer’s father rebuked Tankeeb for luring his son and distracting him from his studies.

Sameer was first spotted by Suresh Raina in 2011 during a Ranji Trophy game when he was only five years old. Raina was massively impressed with his fielding abilities and gifted him his sunglasses. Since then, Sameer has taken giant steps, and his uncle feels Suresh Raina might have suggested Sameer’s name to Chennai Super Kings.

Sameer Rizvi: Career Stats

First-Class Cricket:

- 2 matches

- 17 runs

- 13 Highest score

- 4.25 average

- 44.73 strike rate

- 0 fifties

- 0 hundreds

List A Cricket:

- 11 matches

- 205 runs

- 61* Highest score

- 29.28 average

- 74 strike rate

- 1 fifty

- 0 hundreds

T20 Cricket:

- 11 matches

- 295 runs

- 75* Highest score

- 49.16 average

- 134.70

- 2 fifties

- 0 hundreds

Sameer Rizvi hasn’t been a regular in first-class cricket, but he has shown his potential in the white-ball formats, especially T20 cricket. He has 295 runs at a phenomenal average of 49.16 while also striking at around 135. Rizvi has also amassed two fifties, showing he can play long innings as well.

Rizvi has hit 38 boundaries in his young T20 career, of which 18 are sixes. He takes 12.16 deliveries for every maximum, which is exceptional. In this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rizvi accumulated 277 runs at a tremendous average of 69.25 while striking at 139.89 in seven innings.

He also registered two fifties and hit 36 boundaries, including 18 maximums. His balls-per-boundary ratio was 5.5 in the tournament. The 20-year-old also impressed in the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy, scoring 454 runs while averaging a whopping 75.67 and striking at 156.55 in six outings.

Rizvi played a match-winning 84-run knock, including ten boundaries and four maximums in the final. Overall, he hit two fifties and as many centuries in the tournament. Sameer hit a boundary every 4.39 balls while hitting as many as 37 maximums in a tournament where he unleashed his true potential and superior skillsets.

Chennai Super Kings wanted an Indian middle-order batter to replace Ambati Rayudu. They went hard after Sameer Rizvi and acquired him. It seems like he is a sure starter in the XI and will take Rayudu’s position, who primarily batted at No.4 or 5 for CSK in the last few years.

What are the experts saying about Sameer Rizvi?

“Sameer Rizvi has a different intent in his batting. He would get a lot of confidence if he gets to play for an UP team. He is a Badoni-type player but plays with a straighter bat,” said Suresh Raina on Jio Cinema.

“Sameer Rizvi is a replacement for Ambati Rayudu,” exclaimed Robin Uthappa.

“I was watching the UP T20 League, and he (Sameer) has done well there and can hit big sixes,” said Aakash Chopra.

“One of the IPL scouts actually told me that he (Sameer) was the right-handed Suresh Raina. The areas that he hits against spin are similar, and many teams might go after him,” said Abhinav Mukund on Jio Cinema.

Will Sameer Rizvi find a place in Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s Playing XI in IPL 2024?

CSK are known to nurture young players. MS Dhoni knows how to extract the most out of any player. Expect Sameer Rizvi to find a place in the playing XI in IPL 2024, and if he plays well, Rizvi might have a long and successful stint with CSK since they are known to back players more than any other team.

