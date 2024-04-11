Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's IPL record in stunning fashion

The young Indian cricketer Shubman Gill Hans itched his mark in the history of cricket with several record breaking innings across different series. The team franchise Gujarat Titans skipper recently registered a unique record in the history of the Indian Premier League by surpassing the legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill registered the unique record of becoming the youngest cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League to score 3000 runs in the tournament. The opening batter who happens to be the youngest captain in the ongoing season of IPL 2024, registered the unique record during the Titans match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on 11th April.

Gujarat’s opening batter Shubman Gill smashed 72 runs off 44 deliveries at a strike rate of 163.64 and smashed six fours and two sixes to chase the high target set by Rajasthan Royals batters.

Shubman Gill becomes the youngest cricketer to smash 3000 runs in IPL History

The opening batter surpassed his idol and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, Virat Kohli, to achieve this milestone. Virat Kohli held on the record for approximately a decade and achieve the feat at the age of 26y 186 days, while Gill registered the record at the age of 24y 215 days

24y 215 days - Shubhman Gill*

26y 186 days - Virat Kohli

26y 320 days - Sanju Samson

27y 161 days - Suresh Raina

27y 343 days - Rohit Sharma

In the post match presentation after winning the match on the last ball, the Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said, “We were targetting 45 in 3 overs and it is very much gettable and that was the mindset at that time. Mathematically both batters needed to hit 22 off 9 balls and that's how the thinking goes and if one batter goes berserk that will do. I would have loved to finish the game, but very happy with Rahul and Rashid bhai for finishing the job for us. Winning the ball off the last ball is always a great feeling. He (Rashid Khan) is someone who you always want in your team, he is such a competitor.”

Gujarat Titans become the first team in IPL 2024 to beat Rajasthan Royals. The 2008 IPL winners registered for consecutive victories in the 17th season of the tournament, and were defeated by the Titans by 3 wickets.

Gujarat will play the next match of the season against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 17th April.