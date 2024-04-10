Watch: Shubman Gill furious as third umpire frantically changes wide decision

Shubman Gill was engaged in a heated argument with the on-field official when the third umpire made a comical decision about a wide given on the stadium.

Shubman Gill was engaged in a heated argument with the on-field official when the third umpire made a comical decision about a wide given on the stadium. Initially, the TV umpire found it a fair delivery, but he asked for another replay and changed his decision.

The whole event transpired on the final delivery of the 17th over bowled by Mohit Sharma to Sanju Samson in Jaipur. Mohit delivered a length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Sanju shuffled a bit towards the ball to play his shot but missed due to the slowness of the delivery and track.

However, the umpire found it away enough to call it a wide, and the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill reviewed against it. The third umpire checked the replays, stating the batter was standing on the off stump, moving the tramline as well, concluding it as a fair delivery.

Gill was furious . These catch drops and fielding will cause us again..#RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/tAYnb1vCvS — khushi (@vc975625) April 10, 2024

However, he checked another replay and stated the batter didn’t move enough not to move the line, asking the on-field counterpart to stay with his original call of wide. A bit of confusion unfolded, and the final decision was made in Rajasthan Royals’ favour, offering them an extra run and a ball.

Shubman Gill furious with the third umpire's decision

As the on-field umpire signalled a wide, Shubman Gill got furious and shouted in anger, showing his displeasure amidst the chaos. He then went to the umpire and had an intense chat with him.

Gill signalled that the batter had moved enough not to give it a wide, but the umpire tried to convince him otherwise. After a few seconds of talking, which went in vain, Gill had no other option but to move on with the game.

The reactions to the decision are aplenty, with most of them taking Gill’s side and finding it a fair delivery. A few users also demanded action against the officials involved for making such a massive mistake.

Here are some reactions:

What? 3rd umpire how terrible are you man... First he says batter has moved enough so not a wide, says umpire to stay with his dec when he has given wide.... Checks again, later he says its a wide??? God the level idiots in the umpiring panel. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 10, 2024

Saari galti 3rd umpire ki lekin phir bhi dekhna fined shubman gill pe hi lgega.



I stand with @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/7Q072jH5uX — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishekumar_18) April 10, 2024

Shubman Gill has spent half his energy arguing with the umpire today. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2024

Shubman Gill unhappy with the umpires.

What a joke .

First 3rd umpire said it was not wide, then said it's wide. pic.twitter.com/guELbz1v8D — Lalatendu Rout (@Littu85) April 10, 2024

Such decisions are always subjective and bound to disappoint the team on the receiving end. The extra ball eventually cost Gujarat Titans, as Sanju Samson hit a boundary on the next delivery.

