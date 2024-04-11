"When GT is playing don't think that": Shubman Gill gives a BOSS reply after thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill had something rather cheeky to say following their thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals tonight (April 10) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Gill, who slammed a crucial 72 off 44 balls, played a pivotal role in Titans securing their third win of the season.

With the odds stacked against GT in the penultimate stage, it was a late cameo from their star spinner Rashid Khan who ensured they got over the finishing line after a last-over thriller.

With 15 runs needed in the last over, Rashid hit three boundaries as GT broke Rajasthan Royal's unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Following the win, Shubman Gill gave a 'Boss-like- reply during the post-match presentation ceremony.

When presenter Harsha Bhogle said, "

Well done, you got two points today. At one point some of us thought, GT left it too late", Gill had a fitting reply to go.

He said, "When GT is playing don't think that huh".

Gujarat Titans end Rajasthan Royals' unbeaten streak in IPL 2024

Speaking about the match, Gujarat Titans got a much-needed win following two successive defeats against PBKS and LSG.

Shubman Gill was the chief architect of the chase with his fifty. Although the GT middle-order failed to get going, the lower order stepped up to the occasion.

Eventually, it was Rashid Khan's late heroics that handed GT the win.

Earlier, RR skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag slammed respective fifties to set up a 197-run target.

With this win, GT has climbed to the sixth spot with six points from as many games. On the other hand, RR faced their first defeat in five matches but remained at the top of the table with eight points from five games.

