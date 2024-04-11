WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal and Keshav Maharaj plot together to outfox Shubman Gill

With Gill looking in sublime touch, RR needed a breakthrough to pull themselves back into the contest.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Yuzvendra Chahal plotted with fellow RR spinner Keshav Maharaj to outfox GT skipper Shubman Gill. Chahal bowled a wide delivery and caught Gill out of his crease as Sanju Samson completed the stumping comfortably.

Gill was looking in sublime touch and inched GT closer to the finishing line as RR needed a breakthrough in order to tip the scales back in their favour.

In the sixteenth over when Chahal was handed the ball, Gill unleashed his willow and sent the RR spinner's first two deliveries for boundary.

Immediately after, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen talking to Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj. While the details of the interaction between them are not known, one can say that it really worked.

Gujarat Titans end Rajasthan Royal's unbeaten run in IPL 2024

Speaking about the match, Gujarat Titans won the contest by 3 wickets in a last-over thriller to break Rajasthan's unbeaten run in the tournament. RR lost their first game tonight after four straight wins on the trot.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 196 for 3, courtesy of two flamboyant half-centuries from Sanju Samson and the young Riyan Parag.

Parag slammed a quickfire 48-ball 76 while Samson hit a 38-ball 68 as the duo formed a 130-run stand for the third wicket.

During the chase, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan got GT off to a steady start. Although Gill stood in the middle for a long time and completed his fifty, the GT middle-order put up a lackadaisical effort.

It was their star spinner Rashid Khan, who displayed nerves of steel during the penultimate stages to steer GT over the finishing line with a late but powerful cameo of 11-balls 24.

