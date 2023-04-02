WATCH: SCARY Collision between Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik while claiming Rohit Sharma's Catch

Rohit Sharma struggled to get going against RCB in the fourth game of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of IPL 2023. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked MI to bat first. MI didn’t have a great start, as they lost three vital wickets in the powerplay.

Mohammed Siraj started brilliantly, troubling both MI openers - Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. He also took a wicket while conceding only five runs in his first three overs. Reece Topley and Akash Deep also snared a wicket each.

Mohammed Siraj collides with Dinesh Karthik while attempting a catch

In the fifth over of the game, Mohammed Siraj bowled a short ball on the fifth ball to Rohit Sharma. Rohit pulled the ball but could only top-edge it. Both Karthik and Siraj ran to catch it.



Karthik called for the catch, but Siraj probably couldn’t hear the call, and he went for the catch too. As a result, both collided with each other.

Due to the collision, the catch was dropped, and also both injured themselves in the process. At the time of the crash, things looked bad for a few minutes. Siraj lay on the ground for some minutes, as he seemed to have hurt himself badly.

Fortunately, the injury wasn’t severe, and Siraj was back on his feet soon. He bowled the last ball and finished his over. The drop catch didn’t cost much, either.

The MI and Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was dismissed by Akash Deep in the next over. Rohit, who never looked at home throughout the innings, had to depart on a mere 1 off 10 balls.

This is a World Cup year, and Siraj is crucial for India’s ODI team. That injury was a scare. Team India would want Siraj to be fully fit, leading into the World Cup.