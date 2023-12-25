SRH Playing XI for IPL 2024: Captain, wicket-keeper, overseas players, Impact Players and More

SRH Playing XI for IPL 2024 features a very strong lineup with a star-studded overseas roster which adds an additional layer of complexity to the decision-making process.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced a challenging last season, finishing at the bottom of the points table despite boasting a formidable squad on paper. In preparation for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, SRH made some interesting buys and were one of the most successful teams in the auction held on December 19.

Armed with a substantial budget, they successfully acquired six players, including the second-most expensive signing, Pat Cummins.

With the new recruits, SRH now faces a tough dilemma of selecting the best XII from a deep pool of talent. The presence of eight overseas players, all of whom could potentially secure a spot in the starting lineup adds an additional layer of complexity to the decision-making process.

Full SRH Squad and Player List for IPL 2024

SRH squad for IPL 2024: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Predicted SRH Playing XI for IPL 2024

Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen Shahbaz Ahmed Washington Sundar Pat Cummins Bhuvneshwar Kumar T. Natarajan Mayank Markande Abdul Samad (Impact player)

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen is ideally going to be the candidate for the first-choice wicket-keeper. However, Glenn Phillips has been in sensational touch lately and is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world. It would be a travesty to leave him out, but SRH will have to tweak their lineup to fit in the Kiwi.

Overseas Players: Travis Head emerged as one of the significant acquisitions for SRH during the IPL 2024 auction. Although he typically occupies the middle order, his vulnerability against spin and deliveries of hard lengths suggests that he could be optimally utilized as an opening batter.

Heinrich Klaasen is a definite inclusion in the team, owing to his impressive form and proficiency against both pace and spin. Additionally, Klaasen will take on the role of SRH's wicket-keeper.

The Sunrisers have made a high-stakes signing by securing Pat Cummins for a substantial sum, with the Australian being considered as a potential candidate for captaincy. Aiden Markram's performance in IPL 2023 fell short of expectations and his public dissent against team management regarding Umran Malik's exclusion has raised concerns. However, Cummins' T20 skills are closely scrutinized, particularly regarding his economy rate and ability to take wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga presents a less compelling case for inclusion in SRH's lineup for IPL 2024. The leg-spinning all-rounder has struggled to make a mark with the bat at the highest level and his bowling and overall match awareness have been inconsistent. Despite these challenges, Hasaranga could prove to be a game-changer for SRH if deployed strategically. Leveraging his capabilities in both batting and bowling could propel the Orange Army to playoff success, provided he performs at his optimal level.

Impact Players: Abdul Samad/Akash Singh

How has the overall SRH Playing XI shaped up for IPL 2024 season?

Hits:

The addition of Pat Cummins could revitalise SRH's fast-bowling unit. The Aussie will not only provide fine support to Bhuvneshwar but will also form a formidable trio with him and Umran Malik.

SRH now have another 2023 ODI WC winner in Travis Head who is an exceptional addition to the batting firepower.

The middle order looks solid with star South Africa batters Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who are known for their aggressive batting styles.

With a star-studded overseas lineup, if the foreign stars continue their excellent work, Sunrisers might get a chance to lift the trophy after eight years.

Misses:

While SRH have a host of talented domestic stars, they have struggled in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy competitions.

It will be nit-picking but perhaps they could have looked for a back-up for Abdul Samad.

With a long list of overseas players in their squad, there is a chance they might end up struggling in giving games to all

Can the World Cup-winning duo, Head and Cummins, lead SRH to their second IPL trophy in 2024?#PatCummins pic.twitter.com/ylpNGzCYFO — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 19, 2023

