News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Heinrich Klaasen
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 20, 2024 - 8:57 pm

SRH Superstar Slapped With Punishment by ICC for Kicking Stumps

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has now admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed.

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) explosive wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been punished for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the recent SA vs PAK 2nd ODI. What had happened was Klaasen kicked the stumps on his dismissal on the last ball of the match, just three runs shy of his century on 97.

Klaasen, who became the highest paid retained player after SRH shelled out a staggering INR 23 crores, has now been fined 15 percent of his match fee.

The 33-year-old breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to,

“Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Heinrich Klaasen also accepted the violation and accepted the penalty suggested by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals’ Pacer Punished for Showing Dissent at Umpire’s Decision in 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

Heinrich Klaasen gets one demerit point against his name too

Additionally, one demerit point has been added to Klaasen’s disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Lubabalo Gcuma, along with third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Allahuddien Palekar.

Level 1 infractions come with penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Speaking about the match, Klaasen’s reaction was understandable as he not just missed his century but South Africa conceded the three-match ODI series. With a big 81-run loss, the Proteas lost the first two games of the series.

The hosts will now hope to make amends and avoid a whitewash when the teams lock horns next in the final match of the series on December 22.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Heinrich Klaasen
ICC
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans Stalwart Named Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain in SA20

He has been reappointed as leader for the third season of SA20.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
Rinku Singh

KKR Superstar Aims To Become ‘Full Package’, Focussing on New Skillset for IPL 2025

Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals' Pacer Punished for Showing Dissent at Umpire's Decision in 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

Rajasthan Royals’ Pacer Punished for Showing Dissent at Umpire’s Decision in 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

The pacer was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during Zimbabwe’s innings.
News
20/12/2024
Rinku Singh

Another Captaincy Option for KKR Ahead of IPL 2025?Star Batter Named Skipper of State Team for Vijay Hazare Trophy

This is the first time he will captain a state team at the senior level.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad

‘Someone From RCB’: CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Trolls Arch-Rivals Brutally Ahead of IPL 2025

The incident happened during a fan event in Bengaluru.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
Virat Kohli RCB

Virat Kohli set to up his template as RCB prepare for new mantra in IPL 2025

RCB will once again hope to break the jinx and win their maiden IPL title.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy