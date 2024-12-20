SRH Superstar Slapped With Punishment by ICC for Kicking Stumps

He has now admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) explosive wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been punished for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the recent SA vs PAK 2nd ODI. What had happened was Klaasen kicked the stumps on his dismissal on the last ball of the match, just three runs shy of his century on 97.

Klaasen, who became the highest paid retained player after SRH shelled out a staggering INR 23 crores, has now been fined 15 percent of his match fee.

The 33-year-old breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to,

“Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Heinrich Klaasen also accepted the violation and accepted the penalty suggested by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

Heinrich Klaasen gets one demerit point against his name too

Additionally, one demerit point has been added to Klaasen’s disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Lubabalo Gcuma, along with third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Allahuddien Palekar.

Level 1 infractions come with penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Speaking about the match, Klaasen’s reaction was understandable as he not just missed his century but South Africa conceded the three-match ODI series. With a big 81-run loss, the Proteas lost the first two games of the series.

The hosts will now hope to make amends and avoid a whitewash when the teams lock horns next in the final match of the series on December 22.

