Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) overseas star ruled out of IPL 2024

In a recent development coming in, a Sunriers Hyderabad (SRH) foreign recruit has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The news of his unavailability was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC), who conveyed the message to its Indian counterpart (BCCI).

According to sources privy to the developments, SLC has communicated to BCCI that Wanindu Hasaranga requires rehabilitation and rest for his left ankle injury, rendering him unavailable for the season. It's reported that the 26-year-old cricketer received advice from a specialist in Dubai recently, recommending precautionary rest for his recovery.

Hasaranga's manager, Shyam, told Cricbuzz, "I believe so. Sri Lanka Cricket has written to the BCCI informing them about his unavailability. He went to Dubai for medical advice and stayed there for three days. Given the current situation, the expert's advice is that he should rest rather than participate in the IPL this season."

Incidentally, a few days ago, the manager had affirmed that Hasaranga would definitely show up for the franchise.

It is now being reported that SRH is on the lookout for a replacement.

While there is a growing notion that some foreign players skip the IPL if they don't get a good price in the auction, Hasaranga's manager has denied that his absence has anything to do with the auction price.

Interestingly, the Sri Lankan's previous price was INR 10.75 crores and after RCB had released him, it went downhill to his base price of INR 1.5 crores at which SRH signed him in the IPL 2024 auction.

