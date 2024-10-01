Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder to be a utility pick in IPL 2025 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the second-best team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, losing the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the second-best team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, losing the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. They had one of the most explosive batting lineups, and their bowlers supported them nicely to form a strong core.

They had so many quality players that a few didn’t get to feature much at any stage this season. The management worked with a selected group of players, and since they were consistent, other cricketers couldn’t get ample chances.

One such player who didn’t play regularly was Washington Sundar. SRH bought Sundar with high hopes for a whopping 8.75 crores during the IPL 2022 auction and kept him throughout the cycle.

However, he didn’t get consistent chances in any of the three seasons due to a combination of below-par returns and team dynamics. Sundar also struggled with fitness, which exacerbated his case further.

Why will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) release Washington Sundar?

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have as many as six retentions to work with, they are unlikely to retain Washington Sundar ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. In simpler terms, Sundar doesn’t offer enough value to deserve a retention slot.

From Abhishek Sharma to Travis Head to Heinrich Klaasen, SRH have several better options to retain. Further, Sundar wasn’t consistent enough in whatever opportunities he had throughout the cycle.

He scored 161 runs at an abysmal average of 13.41 and a strike rate of 123.84 in 14 innings for the Orange Army. Further, he snared 10 wickets at an average of 45.80 and a 30.40 strike rate in 17 outings.

Clearly, he didn’t do justice to his price tag, and with these numbers, it will not be wise to keep Sundar. Expect SRH to release him.

What does Washington Sundar offer?

While these numbers don’t show, Washington Sundar is a quality all-rounder who has a lot to offer. He is a decent off-spinner who can bowl tight lines and lengths and operate effectively even in the powerplay.

Like every off-spinner, Sundar enjoys bowling to LHBs, but his control against right-hand batters is also decent. Further, he is also a more than handy batter.

Maybe his power game isn’t completely developed against quality bowlers, but Sundar can be a decent No.7 or 8 in a T20 side. He can chip in with crucial runs and also be used as a floater to maintain the LHB-RHB combination.

Overall, Sundar is a fine defensive bowler and a solid lower-order batter with value to come up in the order according to the requirement. He can improve every aspect further with precise work and become a solid weapon for any side.

Washington Sundar’s value in the IPL 2025 auction

Washington Sundar might have endured a tough last cycle, but he still has a lot to offer. Teams often look for a spin all-rounder who can bowl tight overs and give useful runs in the lower order.

He fits the criteria perfectly. Further, Sundar, 24, also has age on his side and can be a long-term investment, something teams opt for during the mega auction.

Teams haven’t used Sundar’s strengths to their advantage in IPL, which has resulted in inconsistent performances. He would do better in franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who know how to extract the best out of anyone.

The Impact Player rule will reduce his batting value, but his bowling is still good enough to fetch him a few bids. Maybe his price won’t surge as high as in the last auction.

